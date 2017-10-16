Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark has just announced her engagement and the Internet [and we] is absolutely delighted at the good news!

The British actress, 21, says yes to her American rock star boyfriend, Joe Jonas, 28.

The pair then share the great news with fans on their individual Instagram pages, using the same pic which shows their hands clasped and the pear-shaped diamond engagement ring looking absolutely stunning!

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT



They also used the same simple caption for the announcement posts.

"I said yes," Sansa' Sophie captions hers while the DNCE lead vocalist accompanies his own post with "She said yes."



Both Instagram posts have been liked over 2million times at the time of this article.

The pair began dating last year and have since traveled to London together to meet her parents and spent Thanksgiving with the Jonas clan at the California skiing destination Mammoth Mountain.



In case you missed it, Kit Harrington, who plays Sansa's 'brother,' Jon Snow in Game of Thrones is also engaged .

And it gets even more interesting, he's engaged to Leslie Rose, the actress who plays the role of his girlfriend [Ygritte] in the series.