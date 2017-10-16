Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Sophie Turner :  "Game of Thrones" star actress is engaged!

Sophie Turner "Game of Thrones" star actress is engaged!

Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO series announces her bethrothal on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

  • Published:
Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark is engaged. play

Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark is engaged.

(Elle UK)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark has just announced her engagement and the Internet [and we] is absolutely delighted at the good news!

The British actress, 21, says yes to her American rock star boyfriend, Joe Jonas, 28.

The pair then share the great news with fans on their individual Instagram pages, using the same pic which shows their hands clasped and the pear-shaped diamond engagement ring looking absolutely stunning!

I said yes.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on


They also used the same simple caption for the announcement posts.

"I said yes," Sansa' Sophie captions hers while the DNCE lead vocalist accompanies his own post with "She said yes."

play


Both Instagram posts have been liked over 2million times at the time of this article.

ALSO READ: Jon Snow's fiancee shows off engagement ring

The pair began dating last year and have since traveled to London together to meet her parents and spent Thanksgiving with the Jonas clan at the California skiing destination Mammoth Mountain.

play


In case you missed it, Kit Harrington, who plays Sansa's 'brother,' Jon Snow in Game of Thrones is also engaged.

And it gets even more interesting, he's engaged to Leslie Rose, the actress who plays the role of his girlfriend [Ygritte] in the series.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun weddingbullet
2 #TheCasuals17 Yomi Casual's trendy wedding lights up Lagos!bullet
3 For The Ladies How to improve your sexual confidencebullet

Related Articles

Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's wedding
DJ Caise Disk Jockey, Xenora Duke hold introduction ceremony [Photos]
#TheCasuals17 Yomi Casual's trendy wedding lights up Lagos!
Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun wedding
LovRelationship Tips What to do when your partner's parents don't like you
Pick A Side Big Nigerian wedding party or a destination wedding?
Relationship Talk She's a victim of sexual assault, how do I win her over?
McShayn's Love Thread Why the family head is under threat in modern marriages
Opinion Sex toys in marriages, for better or worse?
Opinion Poll It's OK for partners to use sex toys

Relationships & Weddings

The moment of the Yoruba demons.
Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's wedding
I love him but this distance won't let us be great.
Relationship Talk I really want him but distance stands between us
DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony
DJ Caise Disk Jockey, Xenora Duke hold introduction ceremony [Photos]
The struggle of not being liked by your partner's parents.
LovRelationship Tips What to do when your partner's parents don't like you