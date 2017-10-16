Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO series announces her bethrothal on Sunday, October 15, 2017.
The British actress, 21, says yes to her American rock star boyfriend, Joe Jonas, 28.
The pair then share the great news with fans on their individual Instagram pages, using the same pic which shows their hands clasped and the pear-shaped diamond engagement ring looking absolutely stunning!
They also used the same simple caption for the announcement posts.
"I said yes,"
Sansa' Sophie captions hers while the DNCE lead vocalist accompanies his own post with "She said yes."
Both Instagram posts have been liked over 2million times at the time of this article.
The pair began dating last year and have since traveled to London together to meet her parents and spent Thanksgiving with the Jonas clan at the California skiing destination Mammoth Mountain.
In case you missed it, Kit Harrington, who plays Sansa's 'brother,' Jon Snow in Game of Thrones is also engaged.
And it gets even more interesting, he's engaged to Leslie Rose, the actress who plays the role of his girlfriend [Ygritte] in the series.