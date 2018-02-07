5 sexiest things to do with Bae on Valentine’s day.

news

The climax of everything romantic and sweet on Valentine’s day is sex- and this is a list of how to make it totally special and absolutely memorable.

All the adorable gifts, sweets, affectionate messages and phonecalls as well as the expensive, romantic, candle-lit dinners are just part of a grand, day-long foreplay .

And it all often lead to the closing act - a feverish, explosive ending to the annual love festival.



Below, Pulse Relationships takes you on a sensual journey on how to make your Valentine’s day bang special!

1. Position exhibition

On the days leading up to that special night, sit down with Le Boo and check out together a list of sex positions that excite you both.

Because Valentine’s day signifies a special show of love, you absolutely should let that intimate moment reflect this!

So one day before the night, decide on five, ten, or maybe fifteen you’d love to try out.

You obviously don’t need to do all of the 20 positions you have chosen. Try out the four or five you can in one night and spread out the others into your sex life for subsequent days. That way, Valentine’s will provide an extra zip to your sex life!

2. Something new, something special

Enjoying a new experience together is a surefire way to make lit memories.

In the days leading up to Valentine's, you and your partner should each make a list of sexy experiences you've never had, exchange them and make as many of them happen on the night!

Be sure to list them all. Who says the thrill of the night can't be extended to other nights?!

3. Ice cubes

Having your partner take an ice cube and run it over your erogenous zones. The feeling off this one is unbeatable.

4. Eat off your partner

Chocolate, whipped cream, strawberries, champagne and more!

If mainstream fine dining is already too cliche and you’d prefer to experience something new and extra intimate, try eating these sweets off each other.



The plan is to draw out the sensation and extend the pleasure. So calm down and explore eating off every erogenous zone .

This is also a sweet excuse to shower together afterwards. Who says no to such sensual experiences?

To avoid yeast infections, however, be careful to keep sugary stuff off the vagina.

5. A little kink don’t kill

A neck tie for some hand bondage. A blindfold to add a mystique edge and heighten the pleasure. A little choke here, a little smack there.

Ladies and gentlemen, a little kink on Valentine’s day won’t kill no one.