Money matters every couple should agree on

Money & Marriage 5 money matters every couple should agree on

If couples never agree on money matters and issues, it would affect their finances negatively in the long run.

5 money matters every couple should agree on

5 money matters every couple should agree on

Every couple should always communicate in a relationship. Lack of communication can affect a lot of things in a relationship, including the finances in marriage.

In marriage, every couple needs to agree on money matters and issues.

When couples are on the same page when it comes to money and financial matters, this means their finances will keep growing steadily, which would make them achieve their financial goals.

Also, if couples never agree on money matters and issues, it would affect their finances negatively in the long run.

Here are five money matters every couple should agree on.

1. What are your values and priorities when it comes to your finances

Every single person has different values and priorities for their money and finances. This might cause problems in couple's relationship if they don't come to an agreement.

Couples should be on the same page when it comes to their financial values and priorities.

 

A partner might have an opinion must be spent to achieve so many things. while the other partner might see money as an opportunity for saving and investing.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons why you will never be financially independent

To avoid problems with this type of issues, it is important that couples discuss what the joint financial values and priorities should and they should come to an agreement. 

2. Individual and  joint financial goals

Discussing and agreeing on financial goals in marriage is very important. Apart from your individual financial goals, you need to set joint financial goals.

This would make sure you are both on the same page with what you want to achieve financially in the future.

ALSO READ: The do's and don’ts of entrepreneurship

As couples, you need to write out both your individual financial goals,  both short-term and long-term goals, then set your joint financial goals with both your individual financial goals.

3. How do you plan to manage debt

The thing about debt in marriage is if a partner has an unpaid debt to pay, that debt automatically affects the other partner, this is why couples should find ways to manage their debt.

Couples should find ways to manage debt

 

If debts are not cleared in time it would definitely affect the marriage finance negatively.

So couples need to agree on what they have to do to manage and get out of debt.

4. How you plan to build your wealth

So many people are comfortable just living on a monthly salary. This might not be sustainable to build wealth. You must create possible ways to build your wealth.

ALSO READ: The major influencers to help grow your brand

Couples should agree how they want to build and grow their wealth. It is important to save and also find valid investments opportunities.

5. How do you plan to manage emergencies

Unexpected things do happen. So the question is what is your plan to handle such situations?

Are you prepared for such situations and do you have any plan to manage such situations.

Couples should plan for emergencies by creating an emergency fund

 

As couples, you should discuss how you want to handle emergency situations. Set up an emergency fund for emergency situations.

Having an emergency fund prevents you from dipping into your monthly income and savings to handle emergency situations.

Having an insurance is also very important for emergency situations.

Author

Olugboyinwa Ajomale

Olugboyinwa Ajomale is an intern at Pulse. Ajomale is a photojournalist, an aspiring advertising executive in the making, a lover of good music and a social media freak. He's the biggest fan of Jesse Jagz and a sucker for puff-puff.

