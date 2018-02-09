Home > Lifestyle > Money >

Make extra cash selling old stuff

Make extra cash selling old stuff

It should be easy to sell old stuff if you know the right way to go about it.

  Published:
(Forbes)
Instead of throwing or disposing of old stuff away, you can make extra cash selling them.

Good examples of old stuff you can sell are old shoes, old clothes and household electronic gadget you feel you need to change.

Here are ways to make extra cash selling old stuff

1. Clean it up

The first thing to do is to take out all the things you want to sell and clean them all up. 

play Bring out and clean up all your old stuff before you think of selling them (Entertales)

 

What you are about to sell should be presentable to your potential buyers. This would make it possible to sell old stuff faster.

2. Compare price

Before you sell your old stuff, you need to find how much it worths.

Don't just sell without comparing the prices of old stuff in other places. You should have an idea how much your old stuff would be worth in the market.

You can check online to compare prices of old stuff or you can just pick a day to go to the market and window shop on the prices of old stuff.

By doing this you have an idea of how much your old stuff would be worth in the market.

3. Sell to individual and sell online

To get value for your old stuff, it would be advisable to sell to an individual who really needs your old stuff for personal use than to someone who might buy from you at a cheaper rate and re-sell at a  higher price.

play Organize a yard sale to sell old stuff (Loveforhomes)

 

Selling to a thrift store might not be the way to go if you want to sell old stuff. You can organize a yard sale to sell your old stuff.

If you feel it would be too much stress organizing a yard sell or you have no one to sell your old stuff too, you can look for online buying and selling platforms where you can sell them.

Selling on online platforms makes it easier to find a buyer quick. Put it up on social media platforms like instagram, facebook and twitter. You should see interested buyers.

