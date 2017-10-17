How to make cash on twitter

Twitter is an online social networking platform, where users can share their thoughts with a limited 140 words called tweets.

Majority of twitter users are millennials who have a lot to say online but asides from just typing 140 characters, there are a lot of things you can do on the social network which includes making money.

Some people cash out daily from using twitter as a money tool.

Here are ways you can make cash by using the social media app, twitter.

1. Sell products.

Seems you can never go wrong with selling stuff online, though there are businesses that suffer online because they don't engage their followers. When it comes to selling products on twitter, you need to promote your page first of all by giving discounts and also giveaways. Nigerians like free stuff.

With right online marketing strategies, you can make a lot of cash, selling your products but beware of bombarding your followers with daily twitter feeds, this gets on the nerve of most people.

2. Become an influencer.

You can actually get paid for tweeting. I can attest to this fact because I made some money myself doing this.

There are businesses that pay for the service of twitter users that can influence the growth of their products or service. They can hire you and pay you for just tweeting about their products. You can become an influencer if you have a large number of followers an can also engage them.

Be sure not to put up tweets that might put you in trouble with your sponsors.

3. Affiliate Marketing.

Promote brand products and services by being an affiliate marketer. Affiliate marketing is promoting a product and getting paid per sale. posts.

You can do the same thing bloggers do on their blogs and sites on twitter. Look for brands that need the services of an affiliate marketer to promote their brand on twitter.

You get a unique URL link only meant for you, so when you tweet about a product, with the URL link included in the tweet, with every click on the link it redirects people to the website of the brand and where they can make their purchase. You make money on every purchase through your URL link.

4. Hold twitter contests.

People love online competitions which can be quite engaging.

Look up for brands that need publicity for their business and offer to hold a twitter contest and get paid from sales that come in through competitions linking up with a local business who wants some publicity.

5. Sell your twitter account.

Some twitter users have mastered the craft of creating a twitter account, gaining a vast level of followers then selling it off to people or brands.

You can do this but it might take a while to gain so many followers. Or you could just sell your twitter account instead of de-activating it once you don't feel the vibe of the network anymore. You could make a lot of cash just selling a twitter account.