Home > Lifestyle > Money >

How to make cash on twitter

Money Hustle How to make cash on twitter

Majority of twitter users are millennials who have a lot to say online but asides from just typing 140 characters, there are a lot of things you can do on the social network which includes making money.

  • Published:
How to make money with your twitter account. play

How to make money with your twitter account.

(Imobappdev)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Twitter is an online social networking platform, where users can share their thoughts with a limited 140 words called tweets.

Majority of twitter users are millennials who have a lot to say online but asides from just typing 140 characters, there are a lot of things you can do on the social network which includes making money.

play

Some people cash out daily from using twitter as a money tool.

Here are ways you can make cash by using the social media app, twitter.

1. Sell products.

Seems you can never go wrong with selling stuff online, though there are businesses that suffer online because they don't engage their followers. When it comes to selling products on twitter, you need to promote your page first of all by giving discounts and also giveaways. Nigerians like free stuff.

play Sell products using your twitter account. (Sweda.org.uk)

 

With right online marketing strategies, you can make a lot of cash, selling your products but beware of bombarding your followers with daily twitter feeds, this gets on the nerve of most people.

2. Become an influencer.

You can actually get paid for tweeting. I can attest to this fact because I made some money myself doing this.

play Make money by becoming a twitter influencer. (Twitter)

 

There are businesses that pay for the service of twitter users that can influence the growth of their products or service. They can hire you and pay you for just tweeting about their products. You can become an influencer if you have a large number of followers an can also engage them.

Be sure not to put up tweets that might put you in trouble with your sponsors.

3. Affiliate Marketing.

Promote brand products and services by being an affiliate marketer. Affiliate marketing is promoting a product and getting paid per sale. posts.

play Affiliate marketing. (Affiliate-101)

 

You can do the same thing bloggers do on their blogs and sites on twitter. Look for brands that need the services of an affiliate marketer to promote their brand on twitter.

You get a unique URL link only meant for you, so when you tweet about a product, with the URL link included in the tweet, with every click on the link it redirects people to the website of the brand and where they can make their purchase. You make money on every purchase through your URL link.

4. Hold twitter contests.

People love online competitions which can be quite engaging.

play Hold twitter contests. (Thebalance)

 

Look up for brands that need publicity for their business and offer to hold a twitter contest and get paid from sales that come in through competitions linking up with a local business who wants some publicity.

5. Sell your twitter account.

Some twitter users have mastered the craft of creating a twitter account, gaining a vast level of followers then selling it off to people or brands.

play

You can do this but it might take a while to gain so many followers. Or you could just sell your twitter account instead of de-activating it once you don't feel the vibe of the network anymore. You could make a lot of cash just selling a twitter account.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olugboyinwa Ajomale

Olugboyinwa Ajomale is an intern at Pulse. Ajomale is a photojournalist, an aspiring advertising executive in the making, a lover of good music and a social media freak. He's the biggest fan of Jesse Jagz and a sucker for puff-puff.

Top 3

1 Naira Depreciation We compared Nigerian Naira to other African...bullet
2 Independence Day 5 things 500 naira could get you in the '60'sbullet
3 Billionaire Traits 9 Habits to emulate to succeed as an entrepreneurbullet

Related Articles

Finance Talk 5 untrue myths about money
Money Hustle 5 easy ways to make money online when you have a 9-5 job
Money Issues 12 funny memes we can all relate to
The Billionaire's Tips 10 money rules that can change your life
Financial Prudence 10 unconventional daily saving tips

Money

Easy ways to save money
Money Tips How to save money easily
Funny money memes
Money Issues 12 funny memes we can all relate to
Invest your money for long-term goals.
Finance Tips Short-term or long-term savings; which should you invest?
Young Nigerians at a betting centre
Bad Money Habits The rise of the gambling culture in Nigeria