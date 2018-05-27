5 ways to stop living from paycheck to paycheck

news

Have you ever wondered why you have to desperately wait for paydays to survive? Or why your earning is already spent before you receive the alert?

You are not alone. A lot of people are caught in this kind of financial crisis, but many do not seem to acknowledge that this can wreck them financially.

If you don't know, this is exactly what you are going through.

You work for 25 or 30 days as the case may be. You get paid, settle your bills and you begin to spend non-stop till you run out of money. When you run out of cash, borrowing becomes the next option.

This is a bad financial habit and it explains the reasons your salary alert is the only sound that gives you a relief.

However, it is possible to get out of this lifestyle. All you need do is to follow these tips to gain your financial freedom.

1. Recognise the problem

When you are in a financial crisis, the first step to take is to do an appraisal of the situation. Knowing the root cause of the problem will give you a clear idea of how to tackle it.

After doing this, you realise two things: It is either you spend too much or you are not making enough money.

If you're spending too much, cut your expenses. If you aren't earning enough, find a side hustle.

2. Match your lifestyle with your earnings

The reason why many people run out of cash before payday is because their spending is higher than earnings.

You can't financially try to keep up with people that earn more than you do and not run into crisis.

So do yourself a favour. Do not be pressured to wreck yourself. Check your financial status and match it with your social standing. You won't regret it.

3. Budget and track

Another reason a lot of people run into financial crisis is because they have no monthly plans that guide their expenses. Some people who have it do not follow it.

Tracking your budget helps you to take note of every item you buy and every bill you pay for. It guides your spending and shows you how much you have left in your account

Another interesting thing about budgeting is that it allows you to save. Isn't that beautiful than running out of money few days after payday?

4. Boost your income

Looking for a side hustle will bet the best option in your own case you are not earning enough.

If your income is too low and it's not enough to sustain you, cutting cost won't really help. What you need is a side hustle to boost your income.

5. Don't do impulse buying



If you really want to avoid living from paycheck to paycheck, impulse buying is one thing you must avoid. Alway try to differentiate between your needs and your wants before making any purchase decision.