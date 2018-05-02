Home > Lifestyle > Money >

3 ways to prevent yourself from losing money to online scammer

Internet Fraudsters 3 ways you can prevent yourself from losing money to online scam artists

Online scam artists will try their best to win you over, but with these tips, you'll not fall victim of their fraud.

  • Published:
3 ways you can prevent yourself from losing money to online scam artists play

Always be wary of online scam artistes

(Wikihow)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There is a community of hardworking scam artistes online, their work is to ensure you buy their lies and lose your money.  You only have to prevent this from happening.

The internet is that one-stop shop everybody visits every day for different reasons.

While you are using the internet for academic research, to entertain yourself as well as buy and sell goods and services, you should beware that you may be interacting with one or two scam artistes online.

To avoid entering their net, you need to follow these tips to prevent losing your money to them.

1. Make your phone safe

null play Keep your smartphone safe

ALSO READ: 5 second hand items you should not buy

The smartphone is basically the main device people use to access the internet. A lot of people buy things online with their mobile phone. Of course, nothing is wrong with this as long as your phone is protected by a password.

Since your smartphone contains so much personal data, it is important you add a password to it to prevent your personal date from being exposed.

2. Be wary of 'make money online ads'

3 ways you can prevent yourself from losing money to online scam artists play

Be wary of any online advert that asks you to make payment in advance

(Zac Trust Organization)
 

One of the common frauds you will consistently see online is the fake advert about how to make money online. This involves messages that promise people easy ways to make money on the internet if only they pay some thousands of Naira in advance.

3. Have more than one password

3 ways you can prevent yourself from losing money to online scam artists play

Don't use one password for all your online accounts

(CSO)
 

You may think it's ideal to use the same password for your email, bank account and retail sites, so as not to forget the password.

However, doing this may put you at risk if one of these sites is hacked. Using one password makes it easy for internet fraudsters to access all your accounts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Life Hacks 6 things you need to let go to become successfulbullet
2 Moneywise 5 second-hand items you should not buybullet
3 Entrepreneur Here's how to choose a bank for your businessbullet

Related Articles

Moneywise 5 financial goals you must reach before you clock 30
Financial Prudence 3 reasons you should buy things in bulk
Financial Tips 5 money milestones you should hit before having babies
Personal Finance 3 budget hacks that make your life easier
Moneywise 5 second-hand items you should not buy
Savings 5 ways to cut down your monthly expenses
Moneywise 5 financial skills everyone should master
Financial Tips 3 ways to make your money work for you
Personal Finance 3 habits that can make you poor even with reasonable income
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have an emergency fund

Money

How to start a food delivery service
Food Delivery Service Ever thought of starting this business? Here's how
5 reasons you should have an emergency fund
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have an emergency fund
How to start a cleaning business in Nigeria
Cleaning Ever thought of starting this business? Here's how
3 habits that can make you poor even with reasonable income
Personal Finance 3 habits that can make you poor even with reasonable income