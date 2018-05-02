3 ways to prevent yourself from losing money to online scammer

news

There is a community of hardworking scam artistes online, their work is to ensure you buy their lies and lose your money. You only have to prevent this from happening.

The internet is that one-stop shop everybody visits every day for different reasons.

While you are using the internet for academic research, to entertain yourself as well as buy and sell goods and services, you should beware that you may be interacting with one or two scam artistes online.

To avoid entering their net, you need to follow these tips to prevent losing your money to them.

1. Make your phone safe

The smartphone is basically the main device people use to access the internet. A lot of people buy things online with their mobile phone. Of course, nothing is wrong with this as long as your phone is protected by a password.

Since your smartphone contains so much personal data, it is important you add a password to it to prevent your personal date from being exposed.

2. Be wary of 'make money online ads'

One of the common frauds you will consistently see online is the fake advert about how to make money online. This involves messages that promise people easy ways to make money on the internet if only they pay some thousands of Naira in advance.

3. Have more than one password

You may think it's ideal to use the same password for your email, bank account and retail sites, so as not to forget the password.

However, doing this may put you at risk if one of these sites is hacked. Using one password makes it easy for internet fraudsters to access all your accounts.