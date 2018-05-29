The world's 5 hardest countries to visit

news

Before you start your travel itinerary, it is important to note that not all countries in the world are welcoming or even want you there.

As much as we feel it is okay to travel to all the countries of the world. Some countries just don't want you. From limitations on getting a Visa to difficulty getting flights, these are some of the hardest places to visit in the world.

1. Libya

Most government officials warn against travelling to Libya, but it is not impossible to visit the country. You'll need to enter Libya through Egypt if you are not an African (countries like Algeria, Niger, Sudan and Chad are closed to non-Africans).

There are no direct flights to Libya from the UK and US, but Afriqiyah Airways flies from Istanbul to Tripoli or you could take a connecting flight through Tunis.

2. North Korea

North Korea does not want you in their country and they would not go out of their way to hide it.

They require all visitors to book a full package tour before visiting. During your visit, you’ll be required to stay with your guides the entire time. The lack of North Korean embassy in most countries means tourists will need to travel to China before booking a tour.

3. Turkmenistan

To get to Turkmenistan, you’ll need to agree to be accompanied by a guide for the duration of your stay which can be quite expensive. However, there are ways around it. If you’re arriving by car or bike through another country you can apply for a transit and visit the country without an official guide.

4. Bhutan

50 decades ago people were unable to visit the Kingdom of Bhutan. Thanks to the mountainous Tibet to the north and the dense jungles of West Bengal. Today there are two airlines that fly to and from Bhutan (Drukair and Bhutan Airlines). However, you will need to pay for your trip in advance which is an all-inclusive package through a Bhutanese travel agent.

5. Syria

Syria is currently in the midst of conflict and they have no visa for anyone. Since each visa has to be approved through a complex process, potential visitors face an indefinite wait to be approved or declined.