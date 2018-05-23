Most famous religious sites in Nigeria

news

For most people, Nigeria evokes images of an overcrowded metropolitan city, poverty, terrorism and noisy commercial areas.

However, visitors would be surprised to discover the stillness that hovers over some of the religious sites of the city.

Shrines, temples, Churches are rife in the country. Here’s a list of must-see religious sites.

1. Osun-Osogbo Sacred Groove

The Osun-Osogbo sacred grove is the last sacred grove of the Yoruba culture and its dense forests are one of the final remnants of high forests in southern Nigeria. It is a cultural heritage which was included in the World Heritage Sites in 2005. It is situated along the banks of the Oshun River, on the outskirts of the capital city of Osogbo, which is regarded as the home of the goddess of fertility - Osun.

Its meandering river is dotted with sanctuaries and shrines, sculptures and artworks in honour of Osun and other deities. The sacred grove, which is now seen as a symbol of identity for all Yoruba people, is probably the last in Yoruba culture.

2. Redemption Camp (RCCG)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is a Pentecostal megachurch with a religious camp in Ogun state. Founded in Lagos, Nigeria, RCCG had a presence in 196 countries of the world and an average church attendance of 50,000.

The most popular of the church's activities is the monthly Holy Ghost service attended by millions of people from within Nigeria and abroad. Live broadcasts are transmitted on TV, Radio & also streamed over the internet. The program is regularly attended by RCCG and non RCCG members, as well as people from other faiths.

3. One Love Family a.k.a Guru Maraji

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji owns a religious group known as the One Love Family or the One Love Mission, One Love, One Family and the Divine Love Family.

Located along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, it is referred to as Satguru Maharaj Ji Village. Shoes and phones are forbidden on the property.

The guru’s devotees see the sun, moon, water, fire, air, star and the mother-earth as part of pillars of their faith.

All devotees are vegetarians, who are mostly dressed in white and red.

They see their master as the Living Perfect Master or the “Black Jesus”, who can heal and solve everything.

4. Bilikisu Sungbo Shrine

Located in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Bilikisu Sungbo Shrine is a religious ground believed to be the burial site of the Queen of Sheba. Faithfuls gather here during their annual festivals to offer prayers at her tomb. It is said that the spirit of Bilikisu Sungbo can grant prayers and desires.