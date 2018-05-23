How to make Abacha (African Salad)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abacha is a Nigerian meal native to the Igbos.

It is made using dried shredded cassava and can be eaten as a snack or a full meal.

Ingredients

Abacha

Ugba (ukpaka)

Palm oil

Powdered Potash

Dry/roasted fish

Onion, chopped

Salt and dry pepper

Ground crayfish

Stock cubes

Ground Ehu seeds

Boiling water

Preparation

1. Soak abacha until it softens.

Drain out the cold water, pour boiling water over it and quickly drain out the water.

2. Rinse the ugba/ukpaka in warm water and set aside.

3. Stir the potash with the palm oil in a pot. Place on heat and add the ground ehu, pepper, crayfish and seasoning.

Stir properly then add the ground ehu, crushed stock cubes, crayfish, diced onions, and ugba/ukpaka.

4. Take it off the stove and add ogiri, mix properly, then add the fish and ponmo.

5. Add your abacha and mix properly allowing all the ingredients to blend.

Add sliced utazi and salt to taste.

Garnish with chopped garden egg leaves and sliced onions.