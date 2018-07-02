Children of Blood and Bone is the Tonight show's summer read

news

23-year-old Nigerian-American writer, Tomi Adeyemi , keeps hitting milestone after milestone since her book, Children of Blood and Bone, was announced to be published. Now, the highly acclaimed novel becomes the Tonight Show official summer read.

Last year, Harvard graduate, Tomi Adeyemi, scored a million-dollar book and movie deal for her Young Adult trilogy. The movie, with rights acquired by Fox 2000, is currently in development with Karen Rosenfelt and Wyck Godfrey (who’d worked on Twilight, Maze Runner, and The Fault In Our Stars) as producers. This trilogy is being published by Macmillan’s Children Publishing Group.

The fantasy novel, Children of Blood and Bone, follows Zélie Adebola, a young woman on a quest to return the magic that was stolen from her people by an oppressive ruling class – and along the way learns to embrace her own magic. It’s an epic adventure set in a world that is both richly fantastical and uncannily reflective of our own society.

Summer is the season for showing off your books — books by the pool and books by the beach — and the host of The Tonight Show on NBC, Jimmy Fallon, doesn't want to be left behind. In June, the comedian started a bookclub and shortlisted five books for the official summer read, which included Children of Blood and Bone. Voting was open to the public and on June 29, the highly acclaimed novel was declared the winner.

Speaking about the revealed winner, The Tonight Show states:

"We can't wait to read Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone!"

In addition to reading it for summer, The Tonight Show and Macmillan Publishing Group moves to donate 3000 copies of Children of Blood and Bone through First Book, which provides books to classrooms, shelters and community programs across the country.

Other shortlisted novels include: IQ by Joe Ide, The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin, Providence by Caroline Kepnes, The Good Son by You-Jeong Jeong.