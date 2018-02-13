Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 most romantic places to get engaged in Lagos

5 most romantic places to get engaged in Lagos

It's not only the ring and question that excites the lady, but also the place you ask and the arrangement.

5 most romantic places to get engaged in Lagos play

5 most romantic places to get engaged in Lagos

Because we know you are going to pop the "Marry me" question on Valentine's day, here's a list of romantic places to get engaged.

Before you continue reading know that it's not only the ring and question that excites the lady, but also the place you ask and the arrangement.

In fact, it's what adds a bit of drama to it.

1. Where you met

Nothing screams romance than proposing to your girl at the first place you met or your first date venue.

Trust me it doesn't have to be a fanfare, the thought alone counts.

2. Nok by Alara

Instagram worthy restaurants in Lagos play

Instagram worthy restaurants in Lagos

Every couple's dream! Nok is part hippy and part African ambience, the restaurant serves African staple dishes in a contemporary setting.

The setting alone is romantic - nestled in a lush, bamboo-framed garden. It is an intimate dining space while also displaying contemporary Art and Design from all over the continent.

This place really does go above and beyond. And if the food isn’t beautiful enough, you guys have to see the interiors of this place!

Why not pop the question right there.

3. Shiro

One thing you can't miss when you head out to Shiro is the sheer beauty of it!

It immediately captures your imagination with a towering interior finished in a unique combination of natural stone, woods, slate, leather, bamboo and velvet complemented by shimmering lotus pools, soft furniture and great food!

She's going to love this one.

4. A beach resort

Find a good beach house that looks like paradise nested along the unspoiled Atlantic Ocean.

If she loves the ocean this would be one of the most stunning places in Lagos for you and her with a beautiful view that would elevate your mood.

 

