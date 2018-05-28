Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 democracy day dishes for you

Nigerian Food 5 democracy day dishes for you

The ultimate dishes for your democratic palate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 democracy day dishes for you play

5 democracy day dishes for you

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's democracy day tomorrow, May 29, 2018, and what better way to celebrate than with these Nigerian dishes.

The whole world should know and love these Nigerian dishes. These foods are usually made with love, you would almost bite your tongue.

1. Jollof Rice

Try this indulgent seafood jollof rice play

Try this indulgent seafood jollof rice

(Guardian)

 

The national food and pride of Nigeria. This meal is a favourite Nigerian dish practically found in all homes to mark an ocassion.

Jollof rice is a tomatoey rice dish with lots of pepper, crayfish, crabs, shrimps and what not. Get the recipe here.

2. Pounded Yam and Egusi

Iyan and Egusi play

Ekitis love 'Iyan' (pounded yam) and Egusi soup

(Nigerian Recipe)

 

Pounded yam happens to be one of the most popular 'swallows' consumed in the country with some pretty much delicious and tasty soups such as vegetable, Ogbonno, Nsala but it is best enjoyed with Egusi soup.

Asides from the stress and bit of hard work that accompanies this meal, it's one meal that one would want to eat on democracy day.

3. Abacha

How to make Abacha (African Salad) play

How to make Abacha (African Salad)

(Pulse)

 

Your day is not complete without a taste of the delicious African salad. Made with cassava, pepper and palm oil, this meal is a typical Nigerian meal you can't afford miss out on. Get the recipe here.

4. Dodo

play

 

Cut in slim diagonal slices, circles or cubes and deep-fried, dodo is love and freedom. Some people like to sprinkle some salt on before frying, but that's down to personal taste. It can be eaten as a snack, a side dish or the main meal.

5. Puff-Puff

play

 

Deep fried flour, light-as-air sweet balls, puff-puff is a blessing to Nigeria. You can serve them on democracy day with a sprinkle of sugar or chocolate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpawbullet
2 Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekendbullet
3 Achicha Ede How to make this fantastic Igbo dishbullet

Related Articles

Guides & Tips Where to find the best street food in Lagos
Food Guide 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try
DIY Soups every Nigerian should be able to make
DIY How to make Abacha [African Salad]
Food Guide The best West African restaurants in London
Achicha Ede How to make this fantastic Igbo dish
Nigeria 5 ways to celebrate democracy day
Hausa Food Recipe How to cook Miyan Kuka (Baobab leaves)
How to make coconut curry sauce
Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpaw

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 ways to celebrate democracy day
Nigeria 5 ways to celebrate democracy day
Travel to Isreal to get the best medical weed
Marijuana Travel to Isreal to get the best medical weed
5 art galleries to visit in Lagos now
Art Guide 5 art galleries to visit in Lagos now
How to cook the delicious atama soup
Food Recipe How to cook the delicious atama soup