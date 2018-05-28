5 democracy day dishes for you

news

It's democracy day tomorrow, May 29, 2018, and what better way to celebrate than with these Nigerian dishes.

The whole world should know and love these Nigerian dishes. These foods are usually made with love, you would almost bite your tongue.

1. Jollof Rice

The national food and pride of Nigeria. This meal is a favourite Nigerian dish practically found in all homes to mark an ocassion.

Jollof rice is a tomatoey rice dish with lots of pepper, crayfish, crabs, shrimps and what not. Get the recipe here .

2. Pounded Yam and Egusi

Pounded yam happens to be one of the most popular 'swallows' consumed in the country with some pretty much delicious and tasty soups such as vegetable, Ogbonno, Nsala but it is best enjoyed with Egusi soup.

Asides from the stress and bit of hard work that accompanies this meal, it's one meal that one would want to eat on democracy day.

3. Abacha

Your day is not complete without a taste of the delicious African salad. Made with cassava, pepper and palm oil, this meal is a typical Nigerian meal you can't afford miss out on. Get the recipe here .

4. Dodo

Cut in slim diagonal slices, circles or cubes and deep-fried, dodo is love and freedom. Some people like to sprinkle some salt on before frying, but that's down to personal taste. It can be eaten as a snack, a side dish or the main meal.

5. Puff-Puff

Deep fried flour, light-as-air sweet balls, puff-puff is a blessing to Nigeria. You can serve them on democracy day with a sprinkle of sugar or chocolate.