4 Nigerian monasteries you have to visit

news

While searching for spiritual enlightenment and awakening, you might want to pay these monasteries in Nigeria a visit.

There are over five monasteries in Nigeria, but since these abbeys love privacy so much, we only know of four.

A monastery is a complex of buildings comprising the domestic quarters and workplaces of monks or nuns. A monastery generally includes a place reserved for prayer which may be a chapel, church, or temple, and may also serve as an oratory.

1. Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, Sangotedo

The Order ‘Mater Ecclesiae’ is a monastic congregation of nuns, a monastery of exclusively contemplative life inspired by Saint John Paul II.

The well-kept monastery immediately reminds you of peace and tranquillity. One word that truly captures the nature of life in the monastery is “beautiful”. This is the way the nuns of the Order ‘Mater Ecclesiae’ wish to follow Jesus more closely, living the vow of ‘Totus Tuus’ in chastity, poverty, obedience and in keeping with the Rule ‘Totus Tuus’.

2. Demas Nwoko Benedictine Monastery, Ewu-Esan, Edo State

Demas Nwoko Benedictine Monastery also known as Ewu Monastery is a Catholic Church monastery belonging to the Order of Saint Benedict. Established on July 11, 1979, by Dom Augustine O'Sullivan and Dom Columaba Breen of Glenstal Abbey, the monastery also serves as a retreat centre and can accommodate up to 50 guests.

The monastery most visible enterprise is a herbal product manufacturing private company known as Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories.

3. Augustinian Monastery Jos, Nigeria

Stepping into the Augustinian monastery, you immediately observe that life is organized and every time spent is utilized.

The Augustinian Monastery is now about 41 years (1976 – 2017) and is the mother house of all Augustinians in Nigeria. In fact, no one does anything alone; the brothers in the monastery eat together, work together, recreate together and pray together. It is a community of different tribes, colours, characters, faces, talents, gifts but with a single culture- the culture of love and togetherness.

4. Awhum Monastery

Founded by Father Abraham Ojefua in 1970, this monastery was incorporated on July 2, 1978, then raised to the status of an abbey on February 15, 2006.