Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

d&g, dolce and gabbana, style, fashion, designer, toke makinwa

Toke Makinwa Style icon rocks embellished D&G sunglasses worth

These sunglasses were first seen on Rihanna and now Toke Makinwa

  • Published:
Toke Makinwa rocks D&G sunglasses play

Toke Makinwa rocks D&G sunglasses

(Snapchat)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toke Makinwa is far from shy and retiring and the media personality is famous for her expensive style. Toke rocked these embellished D&G sunglasses that have also been spotted on music star Rihanna and rapper, Trina.

We look forward to seeing what Toke puts out on the gram and we are all captivated by her style. The author and TV star keeps her fans up-to-date on her style moments via Instagram and we were particularly taken by these statement D&G sunglasses.

ALSO READ: Media personality is serving major style goals in S.A

Toke Makinwa and her 'extra' D&G shades play

Toke Makinwa and her 'extra' D&G shades

(Snapchat)

D&G logo shades on the runway play

D&G logo shades on the runway

(Haus of Rihanna)

 

Rihanna and Trina get the look

The black and crystal sunglasses have also been spotted on singer Rihanna who was promoting her make-up line Fenty Beauty at the time. The 'Work' singer looked cool as ever as she wore the sunglasses whilst demonstrating her latest beauty product, 'Stunna' lip paint.

Rapper Trina also got in on the look and rocked these sunnies for the gram.

Rihanna in stylish signature D&G sunglasses play

The legendary Rihanna in her D&G shades and 'Stunna' lip paint

(Haus of Rihanna)

Trina in embellished D&G shades. play

Trina in embellished D&G shades.

(Eccentric Glow)

Would you wear them?

What are your thoughts on these statement shades? Is it too much or just enough? We know they may not be everybody's style but these ladies sure made sure they looked good.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Best dressed guests at the legendary award showbullet
2 Tiwa Savage Singer raises eyebrows in a head-to-toe Gucci outfitbullet
3 Harry Uzoka British-Nigerian model fatally stabbed in Londonbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Style Outfit of the day- Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Media personality sits pretty in Ankara as Glitz Africa Magazine cover girl
Pulse List 2017 10 best dressed celebrities of the year
Pulse List 2017 Top 7 fashion stylists of the year
The Falz Experience Best dressed at this year's show
Celebrity Style Naija celebs join Gucci Gang
Pulse List 2017 6 fashionable moments on social media

Fashion

Asher Oyelowo modelling debut for D&G
David Oyelowo Son walks in D&G fashion show in Milan
Mr. 2Kay Releases BTS Video and Photos from New Album Photo Shoot
Mr. 2Kay Releases BTS Video and Photos from New Album Photo Shoot
Ade Samuel
Ade Samuel Stylist speaks on racial disparity in the fashion industry and navigating Nigeria's creative space
Nancy Isime for Paul Okunu's Bedroom Series
Nancy Isime Media personality glows in sexy new photos