Toke Makinwa is far from shy and retiring and the media personality is famous for her expensive style. Toke rocked these embellished D&G sunglasses that have also been spotted on music star Rihanna and rapper, Trina.

We look forward to seeing what Toke puts out on the gram and we are all captivated by her style. The author and TV star keeps her fans up-to-date on her style moments via Instagram and we were particularly taken by these statement D&G sunglasses.

Rihanna and Trina get the look

The black and crystal sunglasses have also been spotted on singer Rihanna who was promoting her make-up line Fenty Beauty at the time. The 'Work' singer looked cool as ever as she wore the sunglasses whilst demonstrating her latest beauty product, 'Stunna' lip paint.

Rapper Trina also got in on the look and rocked these sunnies for the gram.

Would you wear them?

What are your thoughts on these statement shades? Is it too much or just enough? We know they may not be everybody's style but these ladies sure made sure they looked good.