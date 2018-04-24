Sneak peek of singer's lingerie line and she looks incredible

Rihanna has been teasing us with rumours of a lingerie line and it seems those rumoured have been confirmed with a race photo.
Rumours of a lingerie line began swirling around, about a month ago. According to WWD, Bajan songstress, Rihanna inked a deal with TechStyle Fashion Group to create her own lingerie line.
This comes a year after she launched the wildly popular inclusive makeup line Fenty Beauty which continues to fly off the shelves worldwide.
The lingerie line has been in the works for about a year according to WWD sources.
Nobody can accuse Rihanna of not having sex appeal. The saucy singer has been titillating us for over a decade with her amazing music, sexy moves and she's topping it all off with a lingerie line. What took her so long?!
The line, which is called savagexfenty, has been giving us teasers on Instagram but we were yet to see a piece from it in all it's glory until today and it was modelled by none other than Rihanna herself.
Rihanna stares down the camera with her piercing green eyes wearing a pink cutout one piece. Her hair cascades down in loose waves.
That's all Rihanna gives us but it sure is a lot. Over the coming days, the rest of the line will be revealed and we are sure it will sell-out just like everything else the superstar puts her name on.