Sneak peek of singer's lingerie line and she looks incredible

After her show-stopping appearance at Coachella, Rihanna teased fans with a preview of what appeared to be her lingerie line. An Instagram account called 'savagexfenty' appeared and people waited with baited breath to see what she had in store. Today, on National Lingerie Day, the singer gave us a sneak peek of it and she looks incredible.

Rumours of a lingerie line began swirling around, about a month ago . According to WWD, Bajan songstress, Rihanna inked a deal with TechStyle Fashion Group to create her own lingerie line.

This comes a year after she launched the wildly popular inclusive makeup line Fenty Beauty which continues to fly off the shelves worldwide.

The lingerie line has been in the works for about a year according to WWD sources.

Nobody can accuse Rihanna of not having sex appeal. The saucy singer has been titillating us for over a decade with her amazing music, sexy moves and she's topping it all off with a lingerie line. What took her so long?!

The line, which is called savagexfenty, has been giving us teasers on Instagram but we were yet to see a piece from it in all it's glory until today and it was modelled by none other than Rihanna herself.

Rihanna stares down the camera with her piercing green eyes wearing a pink cutout one piece. Her hair cascades down in loose waves.