Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Sneak peek of singer's lingerie line and she looks incredible

Rihanna Sneak peek of singer's lingerie line and she looks incredible

Rihanna has been teasing us with rumours of a lingerie line and it seems those rumoured have been confirmed with a race photo.

  • Published:
Rihanna star in SavagexFenty advert play

Rihanna star in SavagexFenty advert

(Instagram/ @savagexfenty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After her show-stopping appearance at Coachella, Rihanna teased fans with a preview of what appeared to be her lingerie line. An Instagram account called 'savagexfenty' appeared and people waited with baited breath to see what she had in store. Today, on National Lingerie Day, the singer gave us a sneak peek of it and she looks incredible.

Rumours of a lingerie line began swirling around, about a month ago. According to WWD, Bajan songstress, Rihanna inked a deal with TechStyle Fashion Group to create her own lingerie line.

This comes a year after she launched the wildly popular inclusive makeup line Fenty Beauty which continues to fly off the shelves worldwide.

The lingerie line has been in the works for about a year according to WWD sources.

 

Nobody can accuse Rihanna of not having sex appeal. The saucy singer has been titillating us for over a decade with her amazing music, sexy moves and she's topping it all off with a lingerie line. What took her so long?!

The line, which is called savagexfenty, has been giving us teasers on Instagram but we were yet to see a piece from it in all it's glory until today and it was modelled by none other than Rihanna herself.

Rihanna stares down the camera with her piercing green eyes wearing a pink cutout one piece. Her hair cascades down in loose waves.

That's all Rihanna gives us but it sure is a lot. Over the coming days, the rest of the line will be revealed and we are sure it will sell-out just like everything else the superstar puts her name on.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 BB Naja BamBam looks sensational in monochrome at finale eventbullet
2 Kourtney Kardashian The eldest sister defies her age in racy V...bullet
3 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV personality goes back to his Igbo roots for BB...bullet

Related Articles

Rihanna Fenty Beauty mogul to launch her own lingerie line
Rihanna 4 reasons why we cannot get enough of our favourite fashionista
Rihanna Pop star goes incognito at Coachella in AW18 Gucci
Rihanna Singer unveils cool images for her Fenty x Puma SS18 collection
Rihanna Singer celebrates her thirtieth birthday in New York wearing YSL
Rihanna Singer looks angelic at Coachella in an all-white outfit by Chrome Hearts

Fashion

Nigerian skate collective cum designers release Wet 18 collection
WAFFLESNCREAM Nigerian skate collective cum designers release Wet '18 collection
Solange wears Mowalola for Dazed magazine photo shoot
Solange Singer wears Nigerian designer Mowalola for Dazed magazine cover
Miss Vimbai looks stunning in Re Lagos
Vimbai Mutinhiri Zimbabwean TV personality looks stunning in Re Lagos
Rhoda Ebun gives us the Curvy 411 on how to be stylish
Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shows us how to dress to suit our curves