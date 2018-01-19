Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

rihanna, fenty beauty, mattemoiselle, representation, beauty, black

Rihanna Fenty Beauty and the importance of representation

  • Published:
Duckie Thot in Midnight Wasabi for Fenty Beauty play

Duckie Thot in Midnight Wasabi for Fenty Beauty

(Superselected)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When we heard Rihanna was bringing out her own make-up line we were excited and rightly so. It's as if we predicted that the Barbadian superstar would provide a much needed solution to the gaping void that is lack of representation in the beauty industry.

Fenty Beauty has been, not only a blessing in terms of good quality, affordable make-up but because, finally, black women and POC have a range that caters explicitly to them.

Fenty Foundation in 40 shades. play

Fenty Foundation in 40 shades.

(Elite Daily)

ALSO READ: Wanna rock fierce red lips like pop queen?

40 shades

40 shades! That's how many foundation shades were rolled out for the launch of Fenty Beauty. Rihanna made history with her shade range and won over fans with her painstaking attention to detail. From women who had never been able to find their colour due to being to dark to albino women, they all praised Rihanna, because finally, they felt visible.

Mattemoiselle

fenty-beauty-mattemoiselle-plush-matte-lipsticks play

Fenty Beauty and the full range of Mattemoiselle lipsticks.

(Rihanna Daily)

 

Now, Rihanna's latest protect, her range of plush lipsticks called Mattemoiselle show once again that skin tone should not be a barrier to exploring and playing with colour.

Nigerian- American Youtuber Ronke Raji drove this point home in a Fenty review video that featured not one, not two, but three different skin tones.

 

The importance of being represented

Rihanna is continuing to do away with all the rules surrounding women of colour and make-up. She has inspired a spirit of inclusiveness and opened the world of makeup to absolutely everybody.

The success of the Fenty Beauty range is testament to the important of representation in the beauty industry and we look forward to seeing what Riri has in store for us.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Bizarre Beauty Semen facials are the latest beauty crazebullet
2 Bizarre Beauty The benefits of sex for your skinbullet
3 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet

Related Articles

Rihanna Popstar to launch Fenty Beauty line
Rihanna Wanna rock fierce red lips like pop queen? See her show how to
Rihanna Get your 1st look at pop star's Fenty Beauty line
Iamdodos Top MUA shares 6 top tips for beauty lovers
Dove How foreign beauty brands keep pushing dark skin women to lighten their skin

Beauty & Health

Lola OJ's skincare routine.
Lola OJ Get a peek into her flawless skincare routine
Faux freckles
Beauty Trend Faux Freckles are the best way to enhance your natural beauty
Semen facial reactions
Bizzare Beauty Social media reacts to 'Semen facial' phenomenon
Causes and treatment of fingernails falling off
Wellness Causes and treatment of fingernails falling off