When we heard Rihanna was bringing out her own make-up line we were excited and rightly so. It's as if we predicted that the Barbadian superstar would provide a much needed solution to the gaping void that is lack of representation in the beauty industry.

Fenty Beauty has been, not only a blessing in terms of good quality, affordable make-up but because, finally, black women and POC have a range that caters explicitly to them.

40 shades

40 shades! That's how many foundation shades were rolled out for the launch of Fenty Beauty. Rihanna made history with her shade range and won over fans with her painstaking attention to detail. From women who had never been able to find their colour due to being to dark to albino women, they all praised Rihanna, because finally, they felt visible.

Mattemoiselle

Now, Rihanna's latest protect, her range of plush lipsticks called Mattemoiselle show once again that skin tone should not be a barrier to exploring and playing with colour.

Nigerian- American Youtuber Ronke Raji drove this point home in a Fenty review video that featured not one, not two, but three different skin tones.

The importance of being represented

Rihanna is continuing to do away with all the rules surrounding women of colour and make-up. She has inspired a spirit of inclusiveness and opened the world of makeup to absolutely everybody.

The success of the Fenty Beauty range is testament to the important of representation in the beauty industry and we look forward to seeing what Riri has in store for us.