Maleek Berry's friend convulses at 12th Headies

Maleek Berry Singer recounts harrowing experience at 12th Headies

Maleek Berry took to Twitter to thank God for saving the life of his friend who convulsed at the Eko Convention Center, where the annual awards show, Headies, was being held.

  • Published:
Maleek Berry. play

Maleek Berry

(Instagram)
While most celebrities were being treated to real life entertainment, Maleek Berry seems to have been handling a real-life crisis.

The singer and producer took to Twitter to thank God for saving the life of his friend who convulsed at the Eko Convention Center, where the annual awards show, Headies, was being held on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Maleek Berry, who enjoyed a brilliant 2017, picks it up quickly in 2018 as he took home the trophies for the Best New Act, and Best Pop.

(Instagram/maleekberry)

 

According to his post, his friend slumped and lost a lot of blood but thanks to the assistance he got from Waje and Omawunmi, the story got a happy ending.

He was sure to give them a shoutout in his post too.

See his post below:

 

Despite the happy ending to this particular story, Berry expressed his displeasure at the fact that the Eko Convention Center boasts an ambulance that did nothing to alleviate the situation. According to him, they were unable to locate a driver for the ambulance and so were forced to rush his friend to the hospital in a hotel shuttle.

See some of his other posts below:

 

 

Thank God the hotel shuttle came in handy, in the long run, and was instrumental in saving his friends life and what's more?

Berry made it back to the event just in time for his performance.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

