Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

The Met Gala 2018 holds tonight!

Met Gala Celebrities turn up for annual charity event

The Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fashion department.

  • Published:
Anna Wintour arrives at the Met Gala, poses with Bee Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry play

Anna Wintour arrives at the Met Gala, poses with Bee Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry

(vogue)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's that time of the year again when A-list celebrities and the cream de la creme of Hollywood turn up for The Met Gala, an annual charity event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, New York, United States.

The event which is a black-tie affair boasts of the most coveted ticket in town which costs $30,000 a piece.

The Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fashion department.

As expected, it will be star studded and fashion embedded with its famous red carpet event on the museum's grand front staircase.

 

 

Stay with us for more updates from the event.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Take a look at the best-dressed men from the award show red...bullet
2 Headies 2018 Check out the top 5 super-stylish women that graced the...bullet
3 BB Naija Looking at the evolution of Cee-C's style since leaving the...bullet

Related Articles

Savage x Fenty Rihanna shows us how to wear lingerie during the day
Rihanna Popstar and beauty mogul is radiant on the cover of US Vogue
Entertainment How this teenager landed a Met Gala dress design gig
Blake Lively Actress deletes all her photos, unfollows husband, Ryan Reynolds on Instagram
Met Gala Everything you need to know about this legendary fashion event
World Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as ties warm
Mayowa Nicholas Model introduces Met Gala 'Heavenly Bodies' theme in Vogue editorial
Mohammed bin Salman Saudi prince meets Macron amid regional tensions
Finance Meet the kids of the world's richest billionaire business moguls
Tyga Rapper really wants us to think Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, is his

Fashion

Rihanna wearing a unique denim outfit with a hint of Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty Rihanna shows us how to wear lingerie during the day
Tiwa Savage wearing a nude Jacquemus dress to The 12th Headies
Tiwa Savage Superstar is understated in Jacquemus for The 12th Headies.
Waje wearing Wana Sambo
Waje Singer transforms into a Wana Sambo woman for The 12th Headies
How to wear sequins during the day with Rhoda Ebun
Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shows us how to nail daytime disco with this sequin guide