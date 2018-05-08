news

It's that time of the year again when A-list celebrities and the cream de la creme of Hollywood turn up for The Met Gala, an annual charity event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, New York, United States.

The event which is a black-tie affair boasts of the most coveted ticket in town which costs $30,000 a piece.

The Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fashion department.

As expected, it will be star studded and fashion embedded with its famous red carpet event on the museum's grand front staircase.

Stay with us for more updates from the event.