Nigerian label has given us the perfect swim line for Summer 2018

Andrea Iyamah Nigerian label has given us the perfect swim line for Summer 2018

Andrea Iyamah has answered our swim wear prayers for summer 18' with these stylish and sexy designs.

Nigerian label, Andrea Iyamah, has given us the perfect swim line for Summer 2018. The range, which features high waisted bikini's, racy cutout one pieces and signature Andrea Iyamah prints will have us beach ready in absolutely no time.

One of summer's biggest bug-a-boos is finding the perfect bikini for that beach or poolside appearance.

If you want to look appropriate without sacrificing style and turn a few heads while you're at it then Nigeria's foremost swim wear label has you covered in their Swim 18 edit.

According to the brand:

Hand-painted and Imperfect lines, all pieces were designed to imitate an element of our environment with colours ranging from warm to cool, inspiration ranging from dry to wet seasons and lines illustrating the direction of mountain horizons and moving oceans. These features and shapes are carefully placed to flatter the female form.

Credits


Brand: Andrea Iyamah | www.andreaiyamah.com
Photography: @willyverse
Styling: @yomistyling
Model: @faith__johnson for @fowlermodels⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Makeup Artist: @switchcosmetics

