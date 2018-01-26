news

Oprah Winfrey is truly living her best life. On the heels of receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, her inspirational and historic speech got the rumour mill going that the media mogul was gearing up to throw her hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential race. Now, the 63-year-old is serving us the slay and show us she's still go it on the March cover of Instyle Magazine.

With her Golden Globes speech still lighting up social media, Oprah seems to be capitalising on her wave of public adoration with her latest magazine cover, showing a push for diversity. She’s sporting a black Gucci jacket with red and blue flower design and the word “LOVED” stitched across her back.

Speaking to the magazine about her iconic speech and thoughts about a Presidential run, she confirms her stance in regards to the 2020 campaign. “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me [running for President]. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

In the behind-the-scenes video for her cover shoot, the A Wrinkle in Time star enters full diva mode as she models the best spring looks from Versace, Oscar de la Renta, Marc Jacobs, and Balenciaga. “This is the most fash-on, not off,” she says in the clip. “This is the most fashion I’ve ever been, I mean, pink tights, pink shoes, pink lips, pink earrings. I mean, I don’t even know myself!"