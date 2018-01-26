If you were in any doubt about Oprah's style factor, she just racked it up a few notches
With her Golden Globes speech still lighting up social media, Oprah seems to be capitalising on her wave of public adoration with her latest magazine cover, showing a push for diversity. She’s sporting a black Gucci jacket with red and blue flower design and the word “LOVED” stitched across her back.
Speaking to the magazine about her iconic speech and thoughts about a Presidential run, she confirms her stance in regards to the 2020 campaign. “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me [running for President]. I don’t have the DNA for it.”
In the behind-the-scenes video for her cover shoot, the A Wrinkle in Time star enters full diva mode as she models the best spring looks from Versace, Oscar de la Renta, Marc Jacobs, and Balenciaga. “This is the most fash-on, not off,” she says in the clip. “This is the most fashion I’ve ever been, I mean, pink tights, pink shoes, pink lips, pink earrings. I mean, I don’t even know myself!"