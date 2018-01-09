Home > News > World >

I'll beat Oprah in a presidential race - Trump

Trump I'll beat Oprah in a presidential race - US President

"Yeah I'll beat Oprah," he said in response to a White House pool reporter asking if he thought he would win a race against her.

  • Published:
I'll beat Oprah in a presidential race - Trump play

Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump

(BuzzFeed)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

United States of America's President, Donald Trump has said that he could beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential election.

"Yeah I'll beat Oprah," he said in response to a White House pool reporter asking if he thought he would win a race against her.

Trump made this known to reporters on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the White House.

Winfrey had sparked off speculation that she could run for president in 2020 with her epic Golden Globes speech on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Oprah will be lots of fun," Trump said on Tuesday. “I did one of her last shows. I like Oprah.”

I don’t think she’s going to run,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier, while in Georgia, Trump notably did not tweet about Oprah Winfrey, amid fevered -- and largely unsubstantiated -- speculation that she may challenge him in 2020.

Winfrey had made her speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award on Sunday.

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say "me too" again!" she said in the speech.

It is unsure if Oprah will be contesting for the Presidential election as she has consistently said she's not but when asked directly by the L.A. Times, after her speech, she said: "Okaay!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron French President bets on horse diplomacy in Chinabullet
2 In Cambodia River that feeds millions threatened by Chinese damsbullet
3 Fire And Fury Steve Bannon reportedly apologises over comments on...bullet

Related Articles

In US Oprah for president? Speech sparks fevered speculation
Donald Trump Boos show risk of US President's base-first strategy
Hollywood Stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes
Barack Obama Ex President dismissed from jury duty in Chicago
Trump How did he do it? President-elect's shock rise to the presidency
Donald Trump America has hope now - President-elect tells Michelle Obama
Obama US President says new black history museum tells story of America
Elie Wiesel Holocaust survivor, Nobel laureate dies at 87
International Women’s Day Oprah, Elton John, D’banj, Yemi Alade others join ONE Campaign’s call for global gender equality

World

A Catholic wipes her eyes after police fired tear gas to disperse a demonstration calling for Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila to step down, on December 31, 2017 in Kinshasa
In Congo UN pushes government to investigate crackdown on protesters
Ecuador says Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, seen here speaking on the balcony of the Ecuadoran embassy in London on May 19, 2017, is in an "untenable" situation
In Ecuador Authorities seek mediator to resolve 'untenable' Assange standoff: minister
Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are stuck in Greece and hope to claim asylum in the EU
EU 'Vulnerable' Afghans should be part of relocation plan: Greece
Tunisian police track down rioters in Ettadhamen on the outskirts of Tunis late on January 8, 2018 after price hikes ignited protests in the North African country
In Tunisia Unrest over price hikes hits country, authorities probe death