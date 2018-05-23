Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Her transformation from Hollywood actress to Duchess is complete

Meghan Markle Her transformation from Hollywood actress to Duchess is complete

Meghan has taken on her biggest role to date and with the responsibility comes a new set of style rules.

  • Published:
Meghan's transformation from Hollwyood actress to Duchess is complete play

Meghan's transformation from Hollwyood actress to Duchess is complete

(Vogue Australia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After the success of the Royal Wedding, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a quick honeymoon in Ireland before returning to Royal duties. As Meghan steps out for the first time since the wedding, it's clear that her transformation from Hollywood actress to Duchess is complete.

Meghan Markle, the actress, had a very distinct and modern style. The Suits star was stylish and classy but not afraid to flash some flesh where necessary. When she met Harry, Meghan was still very much a carefree, chic woman but as we know, marrying into the Royal family comes with its sacrifices.

The media often compared Kate's muted style with Meghans. Whereas Kate Middleton is more traditional and her style more muted, Meghan had the opportunity to take more style risks and dress more glamorously. Though her style became significantly more conservative since it was announced that she would be joining the Royal family, it was nothing compared to her first outing yesterday to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

Meghan's first official outfit as the Duchess of Sussex play

Meghan's first official outfit as the Duchess of Sussex

(Yahoo)

 

The newest addition to the royal family stepped out with her husband, Prince Harry, and in-laws, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

For the occasion, the Duchess chose Goat, a label that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton is a fan of. The blush pink dress, a custom made version of one now on sale for US$450, which has since sold out, was the ideal choice for Markle, and she added her own flair through a fascinator from Philip Treacy and diamond jewellery.

The jewelry including a diamond tennis bracelet that was said to be a present from her new husband. Showing that she is indeed officially a royal, Meghan wore a pair of sheer tights as she is now forbidden from showing her bare legs. The newest royal in town finished her look with a sleek pair of Tamara Mellon nude pumps.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Aso-ebi Ladies Here are the women who stunned in trad this weekendbullet
2 Royal Wedding The 10 most stylish guests at the most exciting event of...bullet
3 Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new yearbullet

Related Articles

Meghan Markle Why the Duchess of Sussex chose Stella McCartney for her second dress
Royal Wedding Here's the first glimpse of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress
Royal Wedding The 10 most stylish guests at the most exciting event of the year
British Royal Wedding Which designer will she wear?
Meghan Markle Take a look at the Princess-to-be's best style moments
Royal Wedding Meghan Markle arrives in a stunning Givenchy dress

Fashion

Rihanna steps out in London in a stylish classic ensemble
Rihanna Pop star looks sensational in a denim mini-skirt
TM Tote by Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Media personality to relaunch her luxury bag line
Shirley B Eniang's cool, simple style
Style Profile This is why we love Shirley B Eniang's laid-back look
Ini Dima Okojie wearing 2207bytbally
2207bytbally Take a look at our favourite fashionistas' favourite designer