After the success of the Royal Wedding, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a quick honeymoon in Ireland before returning to Royal duties. As Meghan steps out for the first time since the wedding, it's clear that her transformation from Hollywood actress to Duchess is complete.

Meghan Markle, the actress, had a very distinct and modern style . The Suits star was stylish and classy but not afraid to flash some flesh where necessary. When she met Harry, Meghan was still very much a carefree, chic woman but as we know, marrying into the Royal family comes with its sacrifices.

The media often compared Kate's muted style with Meghans. Whereas Kate Middleton is more traditional and her style more muted, Meghan had the opportunity to take more style risks and dress more glamorously. Though her style became significantly more conservative since it was announced that she would be joining the Royal family, it was nothing compared to her first outing yesterday to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

The newest addition to the royal family stepped out with her husband, Prince Harry, and in-laws, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

For the occasion, the Duchess chose Goat, a label that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton is a fan of. The blush pink dress, a custom made version of one now on sale for US$450, which has since sold out, was the ideal choice for Markle, and she added her own flair through a fascinator from Philip Treacy and diamond jewellery.

The jewelry including a diamond tennis bracelet that was said to be a present from her new husband. Showing that she is indeed officially a royal, Meghan wore a pair of sheer tights as she is now forbidden from showing her bare legs. The newest royal in town finished her look with a sleek pair of Tamara Mellon nude pumps.