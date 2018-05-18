news

Since she began dating Prince Harry the world's eyes have been firmly on Meghan Markle . The Hollywood star turned princess in waiting has become somewhat of a style star in her own right and as we await the big Royal Wedding tomorrow , we take a look at the Princess-to-be's best style moments.

Meghan has been under the critical eye of the world since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. The ex-Suits star has been touted as a very modern princess and quite an unexpected but welcome choice for Harry.

Love her or loathe her, the Meghan effect is undeniable and in just a few months, Meghan has been catapulted into a stratosphere of stardom that even she could never have forseen. Her every move and of course, every outfit is carefully noted and it's has fast become clear that Meghan is certainly no Kate.

Whereas Kate Middleton is more traditional and her style more muted, Meghan has the opportunity to take more style risks and dress more glamorously and she sure does. Though her style has become significantly more conservative since the announcement that she will become a part of the Royal family, that hasn't her making some statements.

Who can forget the Ralph and Russo dress Meghan wore in her official engagement photos which reportedly cost a whopping N27m.

Meghan's Mirror

Meghan has a blog dedicated to her called 'Meghan's Mirror' which has chartered her style from the early days of her courtship with Prince Harry. Vancouver-based Amanda Dishaw and her Washington D.C.-based co-editorial director Christine Ross have turned documenting Meghan's style into a business. Together, the two work with a team to identify what Markle wears every single time she appears in public on the blog that's dedicated to her chic personal style.

In an excerpt from an interview with the website's creators about Meghan's style and what it represents, Refinery29 wrote:

Though Markle has broken a few fashion rules from a royal perspective, the bloggers consider that to be one of the best, and most relatable, style lessons for their readers.

“[With Meghan,] there is never a perfection that can’t be attained by just anyone, and a lot of our readers have gravitated toward her because she is down to earth. She’s not perfect,” Dishaw says. “She’s personable, and that’s translated through her style.” Dishaw is, of course, referring to Markle’s penchant for wearing accessible brands like Everlane, J.Crew and Banana Republic, and the fact that she doesn’t shy away from going to yoga class wearing Nike sneakers.

Her style is less rigid than Middleton’s, though Dirshaw doesn’t like to compare Markle to her future sister-in-law (and future Queen). After all, Markle is “going to be afforded a little more flexibility and leeway in terms of setting out who she wants to be as part of the royal family because she doesn’t have pressures of a role like Kate has as being the future queen consort,” she says.