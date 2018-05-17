Meghan Markle’s BFF has been working out a TON leading up to the royal wedding

Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

According to Harpers Bazaar UK, Jessica and Meghan met when Meghan moved to Canada for her show Suits in 2011, and they quickly bonded over their love of yoga.

  Published:
(GETTY IMAGES)
Meghan Markle is officially becoming a royal on Saturday-but she's already a workout queen. So it should come as no surprise that her BFF, Jessica Mulroney, is all about fitness, too.

Since then, the pair have thoroughly documented their friendship on Instagram-with everything from cute shots of Meghan with Jessica's kids, to pics of the besties vacationing together.

Happy wife happy life #fakehoneymoon. #MJxItaly #positano #posivibes

A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on

 

Jessica, who's a stylist in Canada, has also apparently been serving as Meghan's "secret wedding planner," a source told Vanity Fair. “She is Meghan’s best friend and the person Meghan trusts with helping to plan every detail."

Meanwhile, Jessica has been hitting the gym regularly in advance of her bestie's big day-and has the Instas to prove it.

 

Jessica has been posting these multi-move workouts a couple times a month. And based on her geotag, she's a loyal member of Ultimate Athletics gym in Toronto, Canada. She trains there with Paula Ryff, the gym's co-owner and personal trainer, who is also responsible for putting together most of these killer workouts.

 

Jessica and Paula crank out a number of impressive partner workouts. And although Meghan doesn't appear as her workout buddy in any of Jessica's recent videos, it would come as no surprise if these two rocked some routines together while the actress was in Toronto.

 

While Jessica's workouts focus primarily on bodyweight strength training-with the occasional addition of a medicine ball, dumbbells, or a stability ball-she's also pretty keen on barre workouts.

 

The mother of three (including twins!) has also been very candid on Instagram about her challenging fitness journey postpartum.

"It’s been hard and it’s easy to get off track. What seems impossible is possible," she wrote in a post from March. "If you’re serious about it, give yourself time and you can make unbelievable changes."

GET A FLAT TUMMY AND A STRONG CORE#emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU## After 3 kids (including a twin pregnancy) and 2 C-sections, it#emo#4oCZ##s been almost 5 years since I made it my goal to get as fit and toned as possible. It#emo#4oCZ##s been hard and it#emo#4oCZ##s easy to get off track. What seems impossible is possible. If you#emo#4oCZ##re serious about it, give yourself time and you can make unbelievable changes. @paularyff has helped me love my body and we want to feel the same way. These sequences are tough but they really work. So if you want to strengthen your core try these four exercises. Are you having a hard time getting your abs back? This will help! SO, who#emo#4oCZ##s going to try it? #adidas #nolazyweekend #trx #fit #abs #core #halo #fitnessfreaks

A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on

 

But the real question on everyone's mind: Did Jessica help Meghan train for her royal wedding, too? While a source told Vanity Fair, "She’s the one helping Meghan to make all the key decisions," and, "Meghan is very dependent on Jessica and Jessica has been totally indispensable," it's unclear whether her BFF-duties have extended to workouts.

Still, she did post a "Bridal Bootcamp" video just last week...

"This is a little secret set I share with all my brides of four simple exercises," she captioned the post. "It will define our favorite spots (glutes, legs, shoulders, core and arms). Do this before you go out and you’ll see a bit of definition everywhere. I promise."

 

But whether or not Jessica is Meghan's behind-the-scenes #fitspiration, we'll be keeping an eye out for this fit guest at the royal wedding.

And here's one more vid that's just mesmerizing to watch... (dang that girl has a strong core!).

 

