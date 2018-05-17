Meghan Markle’s BFF has been working out a TON leading up to the royal wedding

According to Harpers Bazaar UK, Jessica and Meghan met when Meghan moved to Canada for her show Suits in 2011, and they quickly bonded over their love of yoga.
Since then, the pair have thoroughly documented their friendship on Instagram-with everything from cute shots of Meghan with Jessica's kids, to pics of the besties vacationing together.
Jessica, who's a stylist in Canada, has also apparently been serving as Meghan's "secret wedding planner," a source told Vanity Fair. “She is Meghan’s best friend and the person Meghan trusts with helping to plan every detail."
Meanwhile, Jessica has been hitting the gym regularly in advance of her bestie's big day-and has the Instas to prove it.
15 Minute At Home Miracle. Triple A Workout: Abs, Arms and A**. If you have 15 minutes at home you can do this full body sequence that @paularyff put together incorporating some barre moves for lengthening and toning all three target areas. It WORKS, especially for the . Use a stair or box at home and invest in some weights!!! Let me know if you tried the AB video last week! Love to hear your thoughts. #fitness #arms #abs #peach #adidaswomen #homeworkout #ultraboost
Jessica has been posting these multi-move workouts a couple times a month. And based on her geotag, she's a loyal member of Ultimate Athletics gym in Toronto, Canada. She trains there with Paula Ryff, the gym's co-owner and personal trainer, who is also responsible for putting together most of these killer workouts.
Who wants some stomach definition for the summer? I am really focused on building a strong core and want you to be as well!! @paularyff put this sequence together. Weighted ab exercises work really well and help build that definition. This KILLED me but it felt so good. Need any tips to get a toned tummy? Leave me or Paula any questions! In addition, if you post a video of you trying this sequence, I#emo#4oCZ##ll send you my favorite weighted ball. Happy AB day! #adidas #fit #fitness #abs #core #sixpack
Jessica and Paula crank out a number of impressive partner workouts. And although Meghan doesn't appear as her workout buddy in any of Jessica's recent videos, it would come as no surprise if these two rocked some routines together while the actress was in Toronto.
Don#emo#4oCZ##t make it a lazy Sunday. JUST 3 EXERCISES TO TONE YOUR ARMS AND ABS. Find a partner (mine is @paularyff) for functional cardio using a med ball. Toss, plank, swing and push using full body integration. Great for a core challenge. Tag your gym buddy and try it... this is a good one guys #adidas #heretocreate. @glennzujew
While Jessica's workouts focus primarily on bodyweight strength training-with the occasional addition of a medicine ball, dumbbells, or a stability ball-she's also pretty keen on barre workouts.
NO LAZY WEEKENDS! @paularyff and I put another barre video together for you because they are so easy to do at home (off a table Or chair) so no excuses. We were both ballet dancers growing up and it can do wonders to your body (moves are simple yet effective) 1. Kick and step(first move) : glutes, hams and core to stay stable on drop into push-up-try to be even to floor 2. Pike walk ins for shoulder and abs. 3. Pli#emo#w6k=##, pivot and hop for legs, glutes and abs. Hope you guys try it!! Happy Saint Patrick#emo#4oCZ##s Day. Workout first, drink later. Let us know what you#emo#4oCZ##d like us to work on next #emo#77iP##
The mother of three (including twins!) has also been very candid on Instagram about her challenging fitness journey postpartum.
"It’s been hard and it’s easy to get off track. What seems impossible is possible," she wrote in a post from March. "If you’re serious about it, give yourself time and you can make unbelievable changes."
GET A FLAT TUMMY AND A STRONG CORE#emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU## After 3 kids (including a twin pregnancy) and 2 C-sections, it#emo#4oCZ##s been almost 5 years since I made it my goal to get as fit and toned as possible. It#emo#4oCZ##s been hard and it#emo#4oCZ##s easy to get off track. What seems impossible is possible. If you#emo#4oCZ##re serious about it, give yourself time and you can make unbelievable changes. @paularyff has helped me love my body and we want to feel the same way. These sequences are tough but they really work. So if you want to strengthen your core try these four exercises. Are you having a hard time getting your abs back? This will help! SO, who#emo#4oCZ##s going to try it? #adidas #nolazyweekend #trx #fit #abs #core #halo #fitnessfreaks
But the real question on everyone's mind: Did Jessica help Meghan train for her royal wedding, too? While a source told Vanity Fair, "She’s the one helping Meghan to make all the key decisions," and, "Meghan is very dependent on Jessica and Jessica has been totally indispensable," it's unclear whether her BFF-duties have extended to workouts.
Still, she did post a "Bridal Bootcamp" video just last week...
"This is a little secret set I share with all my brides of four simple exercises," she captioned the post. "It will define our favorite spots (glutes, legs, shoulders, core and arms). Do this before you go out and you’ll see a bit of definition everywhere. I promise."
Ready for a little bridal bootcamp? This is a little secret set I share with all my brides of four simple exercises. I tend to focus a lot on core but thought I#emo#4oCZ##d give you a little series that @paularyff put together that targets ALL THE PLACES. It will define our favorite spots ( glutes, legs, shoulders, core and arms). Do this before you go out and you#emo#4oCZ##ll see a bit of definition everywhere. I promise. #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##. Let me know if you have any questions . Tag your girls and boys and try it!!! #bootcamp #abs #arms #core #legs #shoulders #fitness
But whether or not Jessica is Meghan's behind-the-scenes #fitspiration, we'll be keeping an eye out for this fit guest at the royal wedding.
And here's one more vid that's just mesmerizing to watch... (dang that girl has a strong core!).
Here#emo#4oCZ##s a fun little wall workout with a weighted ball (I was using 18pds but it wasn#emo#4oCZ##t ideal for rolling). Trick is to stay balanced or never leave your hands until all four exercises are done. 8 reps each side! Not for the faint of #emo#77iP##... core and shoulders on . (For added core take the last one really slowly) #homeworkout #abs #core #shoulders #headstand