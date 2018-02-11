Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Ashley Graham Curve model stuns in denim bustier as she launches clothing line with Marina Rinaldi

Popular plus-size model Ashley Graham added to her ever-growing list of achievements by launching a luxury denim clothing line.

Gorgeous Ashley Graham at her luxury denim line launch

Highly sought- after curve model Ashley Graham stunned crowds in New York as she launched her luxury denim clothing line with high-end plus-size designer Marina Rinaldi.

Ashley Graham looked radiant as she flaunted her famous curves for the reveal of her denim collection with Marina Rinaldi in New York during the famed New York Fashion Week.

The 30-year-old supermodel covered her ample assets in a low-cut denim top from her capsule collection with the highly- respected Italian designer.

Ashley Graham launches a luxury denim line

The voluptuous bikini model looked stylish in a pair of black high-waisted, wide-legged trousers. Her torso was clad in a thick denim bustier from the collection which retails for N87k.

She kept her accessories simple, opting for a few small Toni + Chloe Goutal silver choker.

Ashley tied back her long brown locks into a chic high ponytail and finished the simple yet sexy look with some glistening diamond studs.

Her makeup was kept simple with a classic black cat-eye liner.

Ashley continues to break the mold and challenge beauty and body standards in the mainstream fashion industry. She is credited with singe-handedly driving forward the plus-size model agenda and just by looking at her, we can see why.

