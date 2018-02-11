Curve model stuns in denim bustier as she launches clothing

news

Highly sought- after curve model Ashley Graham stunned crowds in New York as she launched her luxury denim clothing line with high-end plus-size designer Marina Rinaldi.

Ashley Graham looked radiant as she flaunted her famous curves for the reveal of her denim collection with Marina Rinaldi in New York during the famed New York Fashion Week.

The 30-year-old supermodel covered her ample assets in a low-cut denim top from her capsule collection with the highly- respected Italian designer.

The voluptuous bikini model looked stylish in a pair of black high-waisted, wide-legged trousers. Her torso was clad in a thick denim bustier from the collection which retails for N87k.

She kept her accessories simple, opting for a few small Toni + Chloe Goutal silver choker.

Ashley tied back her long brown locks into a chic high ponytail and finished the simple yet sexy look with some glistening diamond studs.

Her makeup was kept simple with a classic black cat-eye liner.