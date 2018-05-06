The Headies are back and bigger than ever! Take a look at the stylish women who lit up the red carpet ahead of tonight's award show.
The 12th edition of the Headies Awards holds tonight at the Convention Center, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos and the red carpet is already alight with nominees and special guests alike.
You can count on Nigerians to show out when it comes to a high profile event and tonight was no different with stars such as Tiwa Savage, Waje and Simi (all nominated) showing us exactly why they are some of the most talked about women in the industry.
From long glamorous gowns to short and flirty mini-dresses, our stars came dressed in a variety of formal wear but we have selected to the top 5 best dressed women of the night.
Take a look below!
Everyone's favourite actress Osas looked absolutely breathtaking in this peach number. The one shoulder mini-dress was jazzed up with a statement flower and and we love the tulle train. This dress really showed off Osas' incredible post- baby bod and did we mention the hair?! From Tiwa Savage to Osas, it seems short hair is the way this year.
Lilly Afe is fast shaping up to become a style icon. The young producer and actress really knows how to pull a red carpet look and this one shoulder yellow jumpsuit is no different. Where do we begin?! The exaggerated shoulder ruffle, the on-trend flares or shall we begin with how this fits her like a glove?! Let's not forget the simple yet fierce high ponytail. We love it all!
Dorcas is giving us serious goddess vibes in this gorgeous pink column dress by DNA by Iconic Invanity dress. Styled by Moashy, Dorcas wears that dress to perfection and how can we forget her makeup. Surely, that highlight can be spotted from space?! Chynabee really outdid herself with this beauty look. Look at the magic that happens when you have an incredible team behind you!
Simi has had it quite tough in the past with people commenting negatively about her personal style. In true Simi fashion, she has brushed off the haters each time but tonight, the talented songstress who is nominated a whopping 6 times, shined on the red carpet. We are absolutely in love with this glamorous gown which makes Simi look like a Grecian goddess. The makeup and the hair set the look off perfectly.
She's undoubtedly the nation's darling after reaching the finals of BB Naija Double Wahala and has since been everywhere on her post show media tour. The next stop? The Headiies. Stylist to the stars, Swanky Jerry, got his hands on Alex and gave the young star the midas touch and doesn't she look sensational?! From her makeup, done by the talented Bibyonce, to her super-glam look. We love it and we cannot wait to see more of Alex.
