news

The Headies returns in a big way for it's 12th edition . One of the greatest indigenous awards shows, the Headies is committed to celebrating the very best of our country's musicians and artists. Before the main show gets underway, check out the top 5 super-stylish women that graced the red carpet.

The 12th edition of the Headies Awards holds tonight at the Convention Center, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos and the red carpet is already alight with nominees and special guests alike.

You can count on Nigerians to show out when it comes to a high profile event and tonight was no different with stars such as Tiwa Savage, Waje and Simi (all nominated) showing us exactly why they are some of the most talked about women in the industry.

From long glamorous gowns to short and flirty mini-dresses, our stars came dressed in a variety of formal wear but we have selected to the top 5 best dressed women of the night.

Take a look below!

Osas Ighodaro

Everyone's favourite actress Osas looked absolutely breathtaking in this peach number. The one shoulder mini-dress was jazzed up with a statement flower and and we love the tulle train. This dress really showed off Osas' incredible post- baby bod and did we mention the hair?! From Tiwa Savage to Osas, it seems short hair is the way this year.

Lilly Afe

Lilly Afe is fast shaping up to become a style icon. The young producer and actress really knows how to pull a red carpet look and this one shoulder yellow jumpsuit is no different. Where do we begin?! The exaggerated shoulder ruffle, the on-trend flares or shall we begin with how this fits her like a glove?! Let's not forget the simple yet fierce high ponytail. We love it all!

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Dorcas is giving us serious goddess vibes in this gorgeous pink column dress by DNA by Iconic Invanity dress. Styled by Moashy, Dorcas wears that dress to perfection and how can we forget her makeup. Surely, that highlight can be spotted from space?! Chynabee really outdid herself with this beauty look. Look at the magic that happens when you have an incredible team behind you!

Simi

Simi has had it quite tough in the past with people commenting negatively about her personal style. In true Simi fashion, she has brushed off the haters each time but tonight, the talented songstress who is nominated a whopping 6 times, shined on the red carpet. We are absolutely in love with this glamorous gown which makes Simi look like a Grecian goddess. The makeup and the hair set the look off perfectly.

Alex Osagwa

She's undoubtedly the nation's darling after reaching the finals of BB Naija Double Wahala and has since been everywhere on her post show media tour. The next stop? The Headiies. Stylist to the stars, Swanky Jerry, got his hands on Alex and gave the young star the midas touch and doesn't she look sensational?! From her makeup, done by the talented Bibyonce, to her super-glam look. We love it and we cannot wait to see more of Alex.

The Headies 2018- Nominees List

YEAR IN REVIEW

(JULY 2016 – DECEMBER 2017)

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

BUTTERFLIES – OMAWUMI HALLELUYAH – FUNBI PONMILE – REMINISCE HEAVEN – BANKY W JOROMI – SIMI

BEST POP SINGLE

MAD OVER YOU – RUNTOWN ALL OVER – TIWA SAVAGE YEBA – KISS DANIEL ISKABA – WANDE COAL AND DJ TUNEZ IF– DAVIDO FIA – DAVIDO

ALSO READ: Headies announces hosts for 12th edition

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

(FALL, MAMA) – KIDOMINANT (ISKABA, MALO) – SPELLZ (IF) – TEKNO (RARA) – SELEBOBO (MARADONA, COME CLOSER) – SARZ (BUTTERFLIES, VIRTUOUS WOMAN)- COBHAMS (YAWA, AUGMENT) – MASTERKRAFT

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE

LOVE YOU DIE – PATORANKING FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ DANCE – TIMAYA FT. RUDEBOY HOLY HOLY – 2BABA ROCK YOUR BODY – BURNA BOY COME CLOSER – WIZKID SOFA – KISS DANIEL

BEST RAP ALBUM

27 – FALZ TRIP TO THE SOUTH – ERIGGA EL HADJ – REMINISCE THE PLAYMAKER – PHYNO THE GLORY – OLAMIDE ROSE – AQ

BEST R&B/POP ALBUM

SOUNDS FROM THE OTHER SIDE – WIZKID TIMELESS – OMAWUMI SIMISOLA – SIMI GOLD – ADEKUNLE GOLD IJELE THE TRAVELLER – FLAVOR THIS IS ME – NINIOLA

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

MA LO – TIWA SAVAGE FT WIZKID (MEJI ALABI) FOCUS- HUMBLE SMITH (CLARENCE PETERS) COME CLOSER – WIZKID (DAPS) BEEN CALLING – MALEEK BERRY (MEJI ALABI) YOLO – SEYI SHAY (MEJI ALABI) LIKE DAT – DAVIDO (DAPS)

BEST R&B SINGLE

FOLASHADE – PRAIZ LET ME KNOW – MALEEK BERRY ROMEO & JULIET – JOHHNY DRILLE LOVE YOU BABY – BANKY W SMILE FOR ME – SIMI

BEST COLLABO

MA LO – TIWA SAVAGE FT WIZKID TEMPER REMIX – SKALES FT BURNA BOY JUICE – YCEE FT MALEEKBERRY NO FORGET – ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. SIMI COME CLOSER – WIZKID FT. DRAKE

ALSO READ: Davido, Wizkid and Simi lead Headies 2018 nominees list

BEST RAP SINGLE

YOU RAPPERS SHOULD FIX UP YOUR LIVES – MI SOMETHING LITE – FALZ FT YCEE LINK UP – PHYNO FT. BURNA BOY, M.I. UP TO YOU – SHOW DEM CAMP FT FUNBI ME VERSUS ME – ICE PRINCE

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

PERFECT WOMAN – FAZE FOLASHADE – PRAIZ ROMEO & JULIET – JOHNNY DRILLE LOVE YOU BABY – BANKY W

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

IN THE AIR – WAJE GONE FOR GOOD – SIMI JOWO – ARAMIDE SARO – NINIOLA WHERE’S THE LOVE – NIYOLA FT. ADEKUNLE GOLD BUTTERFLIES – OMAWUMI

NEXT RATED

MALEEK BERRY MAYORKUN DICE AILES JOHNNY DRILLE ZORO

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

NINIOLA ADEKUNLE GOLD MR. EAZI REEKADO BANKS

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

YOU RAPPERS SHOULD FIX UP YOUR LIVES – MI POLITICAL SCIENCE – AQ LIQUOR NIGHT – BOOGEY INDUSTRY NITE – ERIGGA

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

PENALTY – SMALL DOCTOR WO – OLAMIDE SAI BABA – CDQ SHEPETERI – IDOWEST FT. DAMMY KRANE, SLIM CASE PASS THE AGBARA – SKUKI LEGBEGBE – MR REAL FT. IDOWEST, KELVIN CHUKS, OBADICE

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

MONEY – ADEKUNLE GOLD RADIO – NONSO AMADI ROMEO & JULIET – JOHNNY DRILLE PONMILE – REMINISCE FUN MI LOWO MI – ARAMIDE FT. SOUND SULTAN £& KOKER LAGOS BARBIE – BANTU

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

SIMISOLA – SIMI GOLD – ADEKUNLE GOLD KLITORIS – BRYMO IJELE THE TRAVELER – FLAVOUR SOUNDS FROM THE OTHER SIDE – WIZKID THE PLAYMAKER – PHYNO

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

DAVIDO WIZKID OLAMIDE SIMI TIWA SAVAGE

SONG OF THE YEAR

PENALTY – SMALL DOCTOR WO – OLAMIDE IF- DAVIDO YEBA – KISS DANIEL MAD OVER YOU – RUNTOWN FIA – DAVIDO

AFRICAN ARTISTE

SARKODIE CASPER NYOVEST NASTY C SAUTI SOL VANESSA MDEE

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

COME CLOSER- WIZKID IF- DAVIDO WO -OLAMIDE MAD OVER YOU – RUNTOWN YEBA- KISS DANIEL YAWA -TEKNO

INDUSTRY BRAND SUPPORTER

MTN PEPSI GLO HENNESSY FIRS NIGERIA BREWERIES LAGOS STATE

BEST PERFORMER

FLAVOUR FALZ M.I. 2BABA YEMI ALADE TIWA SAVAGE

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

AIR BOY

TENI

JUNIOR BOY

PERUZZI

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

KAFFY

HALL OF FAME

CHRIS UBOSI