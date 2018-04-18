Home > Entertainment > Music >

Headies unveils hosts for its 12th edition

Headies 2018 Music Awards unveils Hosts for its 12th edition

Headies have unveiled comedian Bovi and singer Seyi Shay as hosts of its 12th edition

  • Published:
play Bovi unveiled as host of Headies 2018 (Headies)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 12th edition of the annual Headies award show is right around the corner and the frenzy is catching up.

With few weeks left to the music awards, the organisers have unveiled the official hosts with a release of a video.

Also Read: Wizkid, Davido and Simi leads Nominees list

Comedian Bovi who hosted the 2014 edition makes a return and will be joined by award winning musician Seyi Shay as the comperes of the event.

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE 12TH EDITION OF THE HEADIES!!! @officialbovi X @iamseyishay

A post shared by 12th Headies (@the_headies) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
2 Music DMW ft Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda, Fresh - 'Aje'bullet
3 Beyonce Singer pays homage to Fela during Coachella performancebullet

Related Articles

Davido Nigerian singer wins big at VGMA 2018
Headies 2018 Rap categories show progress at music awards
Audio A-Q - 'Shaking Tables'
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's reggae dancehall king, Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya
Bantu Music collective band holds 4th edition of street concert
Headies Review 5 things we noticed about the 12th edition nominees list
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 114: "The Headies 2018 Nominees Review"
Podcast How to listen to audio programs on your Android phone

Music

Video Kcee - 'Bullion Van'
Fela Anikulapo-Kuti The Top 10 essential songs by the Afrobeat legend
Three mixtapes and three albums have been released by M.I in almost a decade.
M.I Rapper to drop new album next month
Music Sina Rambo ft Olamide - "Baba Sina Rambo"