Headies unveils hosts for its 12th edition

The 12th edition of the annual Headies award show is right around the corner and the frenzy is catching up.

With few weeks left to the music awards, the organisers have unveiled the official hosts with a release of a video.

Comedian Bovi who hosted the 2014 edition makes a return and will be joined by award winning musician Seyi Shay as the comperes of the event.