Black Panther actress wears a spectacular Deola Sagoe dress

Sope Aluko is definitely a name to watch out for. The actress, who landed a highly coveted role in Marvel's Black Panther movie attended the premiere wearing none other than iconic Nigerian designer, Deola Sagoe.

The premiere's theme was 'Black Royalty' and what better way to honour it by wearing one of most respected and talented designers. Sope Aluko sure made a head-turning appearance in a gorgeous green and orange ensemble as she attended the world premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles.

Sope wore the green custom-made Chantilly lace floor-length dress with an orange peplum detail from leading fashion brand Deola Sagoe . She accessorised with a bracelet from HStern, earrings from Neil Lane, a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Sope's resume has grown steadily over the last few years and the actress has starred in roles including Netflix’s “Bloodline”, NBC’s “Law & Order SVU” and “Parks & Recreation”, and guest appearances on USA Network’s “Burn Notice”, “Graceland” and Lifetime’s “Army Wives” and more.

We look forward to seeing more of Sope conquering Hollywood as she flies the Nigerian flag.