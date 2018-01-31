Black Panther actress wears a spectacular Deola Sagoe dress

Sope, who landed a coveted role in the Black Panther movie, wears iconic Nigerian designer on the purple carpet
The premiere's theme was 'Black Royalty' and what better way to honour it by wearing one of most respected and talented designers. Sope Aluko sure made a head-turning appearance in a gorgeous green and orange ensemble as she attended the world premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles.
#Repost @platformprteam . . Repost from @platformprteam using @RepostRegramApp - #emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP##Wakanda Forever #emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## so proud of our beautiful lady @sopealuko, showing her Nigerian pride at the premiere of #BlackPanther last night. Everyone.... please go see @blackpanther when it comes to theaters #February16. Can#emo#4oCZ##t wait to see this one continue to kill it. You can catch her as Shaman. Big things coming .... Stylist: @hemapersad_ Makeup: @juliannekaye Hair: @alexander_armand Dress: Custom @deolasagoeofficial Shoes: @stuartweitzman Clutch: @tylerellisofficial Earrings: @neillanejewelry Bracelet: @hsternofficial Rings: @roseark @effyjewelry
Sope wore the green custom-made Chantilly lace floor-length dress with an orange peplum detail from leading fashion brand Deola Sagoe. She accessorised with a bracelet from HStern, earrings from Neil Lane, a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
Sope's resume has grown steadily over the last few years and the actress has starred in roles including Netflix’s “Bloodline”, NBC’s “Law & Order SVU” and “Parks & Recreation”, and guest appearances on USA Network’s “Burn Notice”, “Graceland” and Lifetime’s “Army Wives” and more.
We look forward to seeing more of Sope conquering Hollywood as she flies the Nigerian flag.