Actress sparkles at Black Panther press conference in South Korea

Lupita Nyong'o Actress sparkles at Black Panther press conference in South Korea

Lupita was all smiles and dressed in glittery lurex as she continued on the press tour for new movie Black Panther.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lupita Nyong'o struts across the stage in her eye catching outift play

Lupita Nyong'o struts across the stage in her eye catching outift


Lupita Nyong'o flashed her dazzling smile as she turned up for a Black Panther press conference in South Korea sparkling in a lurex outfit.

Fresh from her fashion feat at the Black Panther premiere in Atelier Versace, Lupita pulled off another style win as she promoted the highly-anticipated movie. She wore a sparkly grey and silver dress with long sleeves and Christian Louboutin heels.

Lupita sparkles at Black Panther press conference play

Lupita sparkles at Black Panther press conference in Seoul



Lupita Nyong'o play

Lupita Nyong'o



Lupita was joined by director Ryan Coogler and castmates Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.
Lupita stars as Nakia, T'Challa's former lover and an operative of the all female special forces of Wakanda.

 

Speaking to Slashfilm about her role in the film, Lupita said, 'I can say that Nakia, when we meet her, is a war dog, which means she’s one of Wakanda’s CIA agents. Her job is to spy around the world and report back to Wakanda to keep Wakanda safe and keep Wakanda informed.'

Black Panther has already broken records for selling the most pre-sale tickets of any Marvel movie ever. It's fair to say that this is already setting up to be the biggest film of 2018.


 

