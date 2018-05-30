Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

What you probably didn't know about sleeping positions

Wellness What you probably didn't know about sleeping positions

It has been estimated that eighty percent of the world's population will have back problems at some point in [their] lives because of the way they sleep.

  • Published:
What you probably didn't know about sleeping positions play

What you probably didn't know about sleeping positions

(Shutter stock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Although there are many factors that result in sleep difficulty, studies have shown that sleeping position is one of the major causes.

Apart from having difficulty with sleep, it has been estimated that eighty percent of the world's population will have back problems at some point in [their] lives because of the way they sleep.

However, studies have shown that sleeping on your back is the best sleeping position. And this is because it makes it easier for our head, neck, and spine to align and keep it in a neutral position.

Also, no extra pressure or curves are being added to the back: You are in the best position as your spine stays in natural alignment all night long.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that it is possible to get some exclusive insight into someones personality through their sleeping position.

Here are the most common sleeping positions and what they about your personality

1. Yearner  

Here's what your sleeping position says about you play

Yearner

(Ker wei kwee)
 

This is one of the most common sleeping positions among many people. And it entails a person sleeping on their side with their arms stretched out in front of them.

However, studies have shown that people who are comfortable in this sleeping position are complicated in nature.

They are usually open-minded and inviting, but can also be a little suspicious of people and are often very cynical.

And when it comes to making a decision, this group of people can be said to be very slow; but once their mind is made up about something, they are as fixed as being fixed can be.

2. The fatal position

Here's what your sleeping position says about you play

Fatal sleeping position

(Daily mail)
 

Observed as the sleeping position for most women, the fatal position is the position the sleeper takes by curling the knees towards the chest like s/he is tucked inside a safe haven.

And according to research, the number of women that sleeps in this position is over twice the number of men.

However, sleep scientists say that those who find comfort in this natural position can be described as having a hard shell: They are tough on the outside, but a huge softy on the inside.

They tend to be shy when you meet them for the first time, but will eventually open up as time goes on. 

3. The log

Here's what your sleeping position says about you play

The log

(Naukrinama)
 

There are people who prefer the log position when it comes to zooming off to dreamland. This position entails lying on their side with their arms by their side.

Of course, this position can be very boring as it is stiff. But it doesn't mean the sleeper is boring too. As a matter of fact, studies have shown that the reverse is usually the case.

Sleep scientists suggest that people who sleep like a log are social butterflies. Although they are friendly, carefree, and popular, these social, trusting people are known for being gullible.

4. Soldier

Here's what your sleeping position says about you play

Soldier sleeping position

(Health)
 

Just as the name implies, soldier sleepers are known to lie flat on their backs with their arms near their bodies and down to the side.

Although studies have shown that this sleeping position may lead to problems with snoring which can decrease the overall quality of sleep, it is also considered the best sleeping position for pain prevention.

However, the personality traits of people who find comfort in this position while sleeping include, quietness, reserved, and hold both themselves and other people to high standards and strict moral codes.

5. Stomach

Here's what your sleeping position says about you play

Stomach sleeping position

(Mother Nature network)
 

Also refer to as “free-fallers,” stomach sleepers tend to hold their pillow while sleeping, with arms to the side.

And according to sleep scientists, personality traits of people who sleep with their stomach include, outgoing personalities, brash, anxious and a feeling of not being caught up on a daily basis.

However, this position can increase back and neck pain. It is, therefore, advisable for people who sleep in this position to have full body support to minimize back pain.

6. Starfish

Here's what your sleeping position says about you play

Starfish sleeping position

(Long beds)
 

It is easier to picture this sleeping position with just the mention of the name. Starfish sleepers are known to sprawl out over the entire bed in a very comfortable and a carefree manner.

Sleep scientists claim that the personality traits of Starfish sleepers are friendly in nature. They are ever willing to lend an ear or give a helping hand to their friends in need.

ALSO READ: Causes and natural remedies for anus infection

 

 

 

More

Earthing The health benefits of walking barefoot are incredible
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Beauty Tips How to use honey and raw milk for glowing skinbullet
2 Bitter Leaf The health benefits of this plant are miraculousbullet
3 Dangerous Beauty The harsh truth about hair relaxersbullet

Related Articles

Hair Dyeing The side effects of changing your hair colour will shock you
Immune System These 5 foods will help boost your defence mechanism
Boils These home remedies will get rid of this condition in no time
Yoga These five incredible asanas can help boost fertility
Wellness Tired of belly fat? Here's how to get rid of it in no time
Pregnancy What every expectant mother should eat during this period
Wellness Types of teeth and their common problems

Beauty & Health

This Jackie Aina review the new 'Beach Please' collection is hilarious
Fenty Beauty This Jackie Aina review the new 'Beach Please' collection is hilarious
Causes and natural remedies for anus infection
Anal Itching Causes and natural remedies for anus infection
Pot belly This is why your pot belly is dangerous
Ronke Raji shows us how to edit photos like a beauty blogger
Get The Look Ronke Raji shows us how to edit photos like a beauty blogger