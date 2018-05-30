What you probably didn't know about sleeping positions

news

Although there are many factors that result in sleep difficulty, studies have shown that sleeping position is one of the major causes.

Apart from having difficulty with sleep, it has been estimated that eighty percent of the world's population will have back problems at some point in [their] lives because of the way they sleep.

However, studies have shown that sleeping on your back is the best sleeping position. And this is because it makes it easier for our head, neck, and spine to align and keep it in a neutral position.

Also, no extra pressure or curves are being added to the back: You are in the best position as your spine stays in natural alignment all night long.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that it is possible to get some exclusive insight into someones personality through their sleeping position.

Here are the most common sleeping positions and what they about your personality

1. Yearner

This is one of the most common sleeping positions among many people. And it entails a person sleeping on their side with their arms stretched out in front of them.

However, studies have shown that people who are comfortable in this sleeping position are complicated in nature.

They are usually open-minded and inviting, but can also be a little suspicious of people and are often very cynical.

And when it comes to making a decision, this group of people can be said to be very slow; but once their mind is made up about something, they are as fixed as being fixed can be.

2. The fatal position

Observed as the sleeping position for most women, the fatal position is the position the sleeper takes by curling the knees towards the chest like s/he is tucked inside a safe haven.

And according to research, the number of women that sleeps in this position is over twice the number of men.

However, sleep scientists say that those who find comfort in this natural position can be described as having a hard shell: They are tough on the outside, but a huge softy on the inside.

They tend to be shy when you meet them for the first time, but will eventually open up as time goes on.

3. The log

There are people who prefer the log position when it comes to zooming off to dreamland. This position entails lying on their side with their arms by their side.

Of course, this position can be very boring as it is stiff. But it doesn't mean the sleeper is boring too. As a matter of fact, studies have shown that the reverse is usually the case.

Sleep scientists suggest that people who sleep like a log are social butterflies. Although they are friendly, carefree, and popular, these social, trusting people are known for being gullible.

4. Soldier

Just as the name implies, soldier sleepers are known to lie flat on their backs with their arms near their bodies and down to the side.

Although studies have shown that this sleeping position may lead to problems with snoring which can decrease the overall quality of sleep, it is also considered the best sleeping position for pain prevention.

However, the personality traits of people who find comfort in this position while sleeping include, quietness, reserved, and hold both themselves and other people to high standards and strict moral codes.

5. Stomach

Also refer to as “free-fallers,” stomach sleepers tend to hold their pillow while sleeping, with arms to the side.

And according to sleep scientists, personality traits of people who sleep with their stomach include, outgoing personalities, brash, anxious and a feeling of not being caught up on a daily basis.

However, this position can increase back and neck pain. It is, therefore, advisable for people who sleep in this position to have full body support to minimize back pain.

6. Starfish

It is easier to picture this sleeping position with just the mention of the name. Starfish sleepers are known to sprawl out over the entire bed in a very comfortable and a carefree manner.

Sleep scientists claim that the personality traits of Starfish sleepers are friendly in nature. They are ever willing to lend an ear or give a helping hand to their friends in need.