Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Singer rocks extra long braids for a night out with husband in Miami

Beyonce Singer rocks knee-length braids for a night out with husband in Miami

The braid she debuted at the Grammys are still going strong as she enjoys a dinner with Jay-Z and friends

  • Published:
Beyonce shows her waist long braids in Miami play

Beyonce shows her waist long braids in Miami.

(Daily Mail)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Never one to do anything by halves, Beyonce stepped out in Miami accompanied by her husband Jay-Z rocking knee-length braids.

Looking uber- glamorous, Beyonce showed off some extremely long hair extensions as she attended a private event and dinner in Miami.

The 36-year-old star put on a leggy display as she was pictured with husband Jay Z outside popular Mediterranean restaurant Mandolin.

ALSO READ: Rapper rocks braids in the most daring way

Beyonce chats to a friend outside a restaurant in Miami play

Beyonce chats to a friend outside a restaurant in Miami

(Daily Mail)

 

Beyonce and Jay-Z in Miami play

Beyonce and Jay-Z in Miami

(Daily Mail)

ALSO READ: Why do so many adults hate on Blue Ivy?


The mother of three, Blue, Sir and Rumi, showed off her shapely legs in a classic little black dress with platform black heels. The Texas-born beauty accessorised with a glittery clutch bag and some metallic earrings.

Beyonce debut's her extra long briads at the Grammys play

Beyonce debut's her extra long briads at the Grammys

(Daily Mail)

 

The Drunk In Love songstress debuted her extra long blonde locks at the Grammys last month which she attended with Jay Z and their eldest daughter Blue, six. Despite her husband losing out in all the categories he was nominated for, the stylish family was the talk of the night.

What do you think of Beyonce's extra long braids? Would you try this extreme style?
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kelly Rowland Ex-destiny's child singer shows off her glorious head of...bullet
2 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
3 Wellness Tired of belly fat? Here's how to get rid of it in no timebullet

Related Articles

Beyoncé, Tiwa Savage The singers are bringing back this 90s hair trend
Beyonce Queen Bee tries on blonde braids
Beyonce Pop singer unveils new look for 34th birthday
Beyonce Celebrity sets new hair trend with nude coloured hairdo
Beyonce Leaked photos of singer reveal she isn't flawless afterall
Kendall Jenner Model, Choupette Lagerfeld strike dreamy pose for Vogue Magazine

Beauty & Health

Makeupshayla date night beauty tutorial
Youtube Beauty vlogger Shayla gives us the perfect date night look
Beauty Bits Everyone is obsessed with this amazing supplement for fuller hair
Dark elbow
Beauty Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees
The 7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola
Bitter Kola The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible