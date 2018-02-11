news

Never one to do anything by halves, Beyonce stepped out in Miami accompanied by her husband Jay-Z rocking knee-length braids.

Looking uber- glamorous, Beyonce showed off some extremely long hair extensions as she attended a private event and dinner in Miami.

The 36-year-old star put on a leggy display as she was pictured with husband Jay Z outside popular Mediterranean restaurant Mandolin.

The mother of three, Blue, Sir and Rumi, showed off her shapely legs in a classic little black dress with platform black heels. The Texas-born beauty accessorised with a glittery clutch bag and some metallic earrings.

The Drunk In Love songstress debuted her extra long blonde locks at the Grammys last month which she attended with Jay Z and their eldest daughter Blue, six. Despite her husband losing out in all the categories he was nominated for, the stylish family was the talk of the night.

What do you think of Beyonce's extra long braids? Would you try this extreme style?

