Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

beyonce, blue ivy, fashion, style kitten heels, debate, jay-z, grammys

Blue Ivy Beyonce's daughter sparks debate on children wearing heels

Blue Ivy's glittery Grammys heels have caused a stir online about age appropriateness

  • Published:
Blue Ivy poses in her heels play

Blue Ivy poses in her heels

(Yahoo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Blue Ivy is undoubtedly one stylish young lady. The daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce regularly rocks Valentino and Gucci but it's the heels she wore to the Grammys that have caused quite a stir and raised an important debate about whether it's appropriate for children to wear heels or not.

The six-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce attended the 2018 Grammy Awards with her parents in a cute pair of sparkly kitten heel shoes. She paired her little heels with an all white suit and a heart-shaped Valentino rockstud bag.

Blue Ivy's glittery heels play

Blue Ivy sits front row at the Grammys with her parents in her glittery heels.

(Daily Mail)

 

ALSO READ: 8 Beyonce moments at awards ceremony

The internet was divided about whether Blue Ivy should be wearing any type of heel at her tender age.

Read some opinions below.

 

Blue Ivy's trainer heels may seem perfectly innocent and for all intents and purposes they are but there is a worry that children in a bid to emulate their parents and celebrities, rush to grow up too quickly.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are very hands-on parents and Blue Ivy is very well looked after so we doubt there's much to worry about, she's simply a young girl playing with clothes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Rihanna 'Wild Thoughts' singer shows off her insane body at the Grammysbullet
2 The Grammys 2018 The best dressed women at the prestigious music awardsbullet
3 Beyonce Superstar dripping in 2.4 billion naira worth of diamonds at...bullet

Related Articles

Beyonce Singer celebrates her 35th birthday ‘Soul Train’ style
Beyonce Would you own pop icon's N11.3m, daughter's N1m Gucci look if you could?
Beyonce Pop icon is making statement maternity styles, see some of her looks
Beyonce Pop queen to feature on Elle magazine cover in 25 countries
MTV VMAs 2016 1st photos of Beyonce, Amber Rose, more on the red carpet
Beyonce New mum looks sexy AF in these photos!
Beyonce Superstar dripping in 2.4 billion naira worth of diamonds at the Grammys

Fashion

The Grammys 2018 The best dressed men at the prestigious music awards
Oprah poses in a classic trench for Instyle Magazine
Oprah Winfrey Mogul's InStyle photo shoot shows that she's still got it
Elie Saab Designer stuns at Paris Couture Week with glamorous collection
Wannifuga launches limited edition collection and launch flagship store
Wannifuga Brand launches limited edition collection and opening flagship store