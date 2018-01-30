Blue Ivy's glittery Grammys heels have caused a stir online about age appropriateness
The six-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce attended the 2018 Grammy Awards with her parents in a cute pair of sparkly kitten heel shoes. She paired her little heels with an all white suit and a heart-shaped Valentino rockstud bag.
ALSO READ: 8 Beyonce moments at awards ceremony
The internet was divided about whether Blue Ivy should be wearing any type of heel at her tender age.
Read some opinions below.
Blue Ivy's trainer heels may seem perfectly innocent and for all intents and purposes they are but there is a worry that children in a bid to emulate their parents and celebrities, rush to grow up too quickly.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are very hands-on parents and Blue Ivy is very well looked after so we doubt there's much to worry about, she's simply a young girl playing with clothes.