Blue Ivy is undoubtedly one stylish young lady . The daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce regularly rocks Valentino and Gucci but it's the heels she wore to the Grammys that have caused quite a stir and raised an important debate about whether it's appropriate for children to wear heels or not.

The six-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce attended the 2018 Grammy Awards with her parents in a cute pair of sparkly kitten heel shoes. She paired her little heels with an all white suit and a heart-shaped Valentino rockstud bag.

The internet was divided about whether Blue Ivy should be wearing any type of heel at her tender age.

Read some opinions below.

Blue Ivy's trainer heels may seem perfectly innocent and for all intents and purposes they are but there is a worry that children in a bid to emulate their parents and celebrities, rush to grow up too quickly.