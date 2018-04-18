Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

How to use onion juice to grow your hair

Onion How to use this plant juice to grow your hair

It is important to note that onion juice has been successfully used for decades to stimulate hair growth.

There are people who are naturally gifted with fuller hair; they do not worry themselves about hair loss or hair growth stimulating ingredients.

But there are others who constantly battle with falling hair and stunted growth. And it seems like no matter how hard they try to tackle it, the condition will never change.

Sulfur plays a vital role when it comes to hair growth. In fact, it is dubbed the main building block of hair because it improves blood circulation as well as providing the hair follicles with enough nourishment.

Recent studies have also shown that onion is endowed with a lot of anti-bacterial properties, and these anti-bacterial properties are known to help combat scalp infection that contributes to hair loss.

It is, however, important to highlight here that according to a 2002 study about the use of onion juice for hair loss published by the Journal of Dermatology, participants who applied onion juice twice daily for the period of two months experienced much better hair re-growth rates compared to those who only used tap water.

In the study, hair regrowth was observed in 87% of patients treated with onion juice.

Here's how to make onion juice for hair growth

  1. Peel the onions and chop them into small pieces.
  2. Pour the small pieces of chopped onions into a food processor or blender and extract the juice by blending. You can as well make use of juicer if that is what you have.
  3. After extracting the juice, gently massage the juice into your scalp; especially the bald patches.
  4. Leave the juice for at least 20 minutes or longer if it is okay by you because not everyone can tolerate the smell for long.
  5. Apply juice to your hair twice a day for two months to get the expected result.
However, apart from applying onions juice to your hair for rapid growth and stronger hair, eating onions regularly can actually encourage the hair growth process.

The more onions you eat by adding them to your diet, the more your chances of having a healthy hair. Although eating onions is not as effective as applying onion juice to the hair, it sure helps in working wonders when the two methods are combined together.

Mango The health benefits of this fruit are amazing
