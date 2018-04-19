news

We can never overstate the importance of self-care. Taking care of yourself physically, emotionally and arguably most importantly, mentally, should be your top priority, Self-care does not have to be a grand gesture or involve spending a great deal of money, most times, it's the little things that matter the most. Here's how to turn your bedroom into a zen paradise.

A lot of us spend the most time in our bedrooms. Whether we are talking on the phone, catching up on work or simply relaxing, the energy of the room we are in is very important. Often, we see decorating as a visual luxury but did you know that the state of your bedroom is a reflection of your mental state ?

Using these small tips, you can transform your room into a paradise full of uplifting, joyful energy and see the impact it has on you, your mood and your general mental state .

1. Develop a morning routine

Having a morning routine can do wonder for your mental health. Waking up and knowing exactly what you need to do and where everything else allows you to ease yourself into your day. Whether you want to do yoga, stretch, read, paint, write, anything. You must block time where you have little to no distractions and can spend time on yourself guilt free

A successful morning starts the night before. This may include reading before bed, drinking tea, taking a walk, showering, writing, meditating and fasting. It doesn’t matter what you are doing the night before as long as you set clear intentions for the next day, acknowledge the present day and express gratitude in what happened.

Reflect on your day by remembering what went well and what went wrong.

2. Treat your whatever space you occupy like your home

It's easy for us to move into a space and manage it just as it is. Once we get the bare necessities, we tend to overlook the little things that turn a house into a home.

Be mindful that any space you occupy must be full of the things you love. Be it photos of family and friends, soft toys, games etc. Make sure your space is an extension of yourself.

3. Make it personal

What is the first thing you see when you wake up and the last thing you see when you go to bed? If what you see does not inspire and bring you joy, move it out of the way! When you wake up in the morning to see a pile of laundry or books, or anything else that reminds you of the things you need to get done, doesn’t that just suck the joy out of the moment?

Upon waking, be still for a moment, gaze upon something beautiful, and take time to set your intentions for the day, express your gratitude for the day ahead, or reflect upon whatever brings you joy.

A sterile space can be truly uninspiring so how about filling it with personal and sentimental items that instantly make you happy. Be it a picture of your family, friends or loved one, a momento from a special trip or a bible or religious book.

4. Declutter your space

Are you constantly late or unprepared, often stressed and find yourself moving in all directions in order to get things done? Do you struggle to find items when you need them? Disorganisation can come from having lots of physical and mental clutter in their lives, whether they are attachments, fears, old letters or clothes.

By decluttering your mind and physical space, you can increase your focus and free your mind to get things done and enjoy life along the way.

In the end, decluttering is the first step to creating more open space both physically and in your mind, enabling your mind to sharpen, focus better and lead to you taking better care of other parts of life.

5. Create a happy space

This is the easiest and most important point of all. Think about what truly makes you happy, think about some of your favourite things and surround yourself with it. If it's a particular colour that puts you in a good mood, how about painting your room?

If you love music, how about getting speakers and filling your room with some of your favourite songs?

Whatever you choose to do, make sure they have one thing in common; they make you smile.