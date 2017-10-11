Majority of us spend most of our time at the office or working remotely. What happens in the workplace is one of the things that affect our mental well being.

Yesterday October 10, 2017 was Mental Health Day. This year’s theme is ‘Mental health in the workplace’.

Most of our jobs demand a lot from us - the pressure to meet deadlines, satisfy clients and achieve KPIs. These demands can be overwhelming and can lead to mental health problems (depression and anxiety) and even physical health problems. A negative work environment can affect your productivity and performance.

As important as it is to earn a living and get that cheque at the end of the month, your health is more important - YOU are important. Lori Deschene, founder of the Tiny Buddah blog says "At the end of the day, remind yourself that you did the best you could today, and that is good enough".

It’s time to make sure you balance things out. Here are 7 ways to cope in a demanding work environment.

1. Plan ahead

Write down all your tasks for the month and the week; break this down daily. Write a to-do list for the day and work on each task one at a time. It helps to start your day highlighting the goals you want to acheive.

2. Talk to your manager

Yes - talk to your manager. He/she needs to know what you are struggling with - they might just be able to adjust things to help you out and set clear objectives.

3. Set boundaries

You really need to balance work and rest. Rest is important for the mind and the body. Thanks to technology we’re technically available 24 hours a day; despite this it’s important to disconnect daily and make time for yourself. Find a way to balance your work and home life.

4. Eat!

It’s important to stay healthy by maintaining a balanced diet. Don’t skip breakfast. Make sure you observe lunch time and if you can don't eat at your desk.

5. Exercise on a regular basis

You don’t have to join a gym - you can work out in the comfort of your bedroom or even at work. You can stretch at your desk and even run up and down the stairs.

6. Sleep!

Sleeping helps rejuvenate the mind as well as heal and repair the body.

7. Take a break

While you’re at work, you can learn to relax with breathing exercises, taking a walk or even meditating for a couple of minutes.

Take those vacation days and get out of the city, disconnect from work and rejuvenate your mind. Breathe! Make time for you - make time to sleep, eat, laugh and do the things you love.