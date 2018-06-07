5 natural remedies to help you get rid of belly fat

news

Losing belly fat is one the healthiest thing that can happen to anybody that has it. And it’s not because, by so doing, the body returns back to shape; losing belly fat helps prevent conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

As a matter of fact, studies have shown that having lots of fat in the abdominal area is strongly linked to these diseases.

However, studies have shown that diet and exercise are the best ways to get rid of belly fat; but there are also home remedies that can be used to make the process much more effective.

Here are five natural home remedies to help you get rid of belly fat

1. Ginger

Ginger is not only a natural digestive aid that helps with nausea and an upset stomach, it is also thermogenic; which means it increases your body’s temperature to let it burn fat more efficiently.

As a matter of fact, ginger also suppresses the production of cortisol, which is a stress hormone. Stress causes weight gain, so ginger helps prevent this. Drinking ginger tea daily can really help with losing belly fat.

How to get rid of belly fat with ginger

The ingredients you need to make ginger tea is 1 tablespoon of freshly grated ginger, 2 cups of water, 1 tablespoon of raw honey or pure maple syrup, and the juice from half of a lemon.

Put the water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Then add the ginger, and turn off the heat. Place the lid on the pot and let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Next, strain the tea into a mug, and then add the lemon juice and sweetener, and mix. At night before bedtime is a great time to drink this tea.

2. Honey

Honey is one of the best natural foods in the world that you can consume if you want to lose belly fat. It is not only delicious but extremely beneficial. The ethereal oils and alcohol in honey help reduce belly fat.

How to get rid of belly fat with honey

Mix the honey in the water and drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Organic raw honey should be consumed each and every day. It would be best to replace sugary cereal with honey for breakfast if that’s what you have been eating.

Do this daily for a few months. Supplemented by some of our other home remedies, you’ll start losing fat in no time.

Do not eat until after at least two hours.

3. Lemon water

Studies have shown that when it comes to getting rid of belly fat, lemon water is amazing.

Lemon water detoxifies your liver. This is important because when the liver is clean, it works best and it metabolizes fat so the fat doesn't get stored in your stomach.

How to get rid of belly fat with lemon water

A simple recipe for lemon water is 2 cups of water, with the juice of half a lemon. It is okay to add some of the zest in there as well for added benefits.

All you do is squeeze the lemon into the water, grate some of the zest into the water, and drink. It is important to note that the best time to drink lemon water is right in the morning before drinking or eating anything else.

4. Warm salty water

As strange as this might sound, it is what it is. Studies have shown that warm water helps neutralizes the lactic acid produced when the bacteria in your mouth break down the sugary, fatty and starchy foods you consume.

It is, however, important to note that you can also use salt water even if you do not have belly fat, as it will help you to stay in shape.

How to use salt water to get rid of belly fat

Dissolve the salt in the water and take a sip.

Swish it around your mouth for about a minute, then swallow. You can do this as many times a day as necessary.

5. Garlic

Garlic is not only effective for getting rid of belly fat, it also helps prevent weight gain by stopping the pre-fat cells from converting into actual fat cells

How to use garlic to get rid of belly fat

Garlic and honey might seem like a weird combination, but it does wonders for your body.

What you will need is 3-4 heads of garlic, 1 cup of raw honey, and a small mason jar. Start by separating the heads of garlic into individual cloves.

Don’t peel the cloves, just remove the outer layer. Fill the jar with the unpeeled garlic cloves.

Then slowly pour honey over the cloves. Use a spoon to make sure there aren’t any air bubbles. Make sure that all of the cloves are covered with honey, and then put the lid on.

Allow the honey to infuse for a few days in the fridge or at room temperature and take a spoonful of the combination daily on an empty stomach.