Taxify driver arrested for squeezing passenger's nipple

Wrong Move! Taxify driver arrested for squeezing passenger's nipple [Video]

The taxi driver, Iniobong, is currently in police custody where he is awaiting a court date.

The suspect, Iniobong, is to be charged to court for the alleged assault.

The suspect, Iniobong, is to be charged to court for the alleged assault.

Talking about dim-witted situations, a Taxify driver named Iniobong is to be charged to court for sexual harassment after he reportedly squeezed the nipple of passenger.

The victim who goes by the name "Juicy J" on Twitter took to the microblogging site to report the incident which soon led to the driver's arrest.

Iniobong is a Taxify driver who sexually assaulted a passenger and would soon pay for his action.

Iniobong is a Taxify driver who sexually assaulted a passenger and would soon pay for his action.

According to the rider in a series of tweets, Iniobong had responded to a comment she made about being a lesbian by pressing her nipple.

This was him testing out a theory regarding lesbians failure to give a reaction when an opposite sex touches sensitive parts of their body.

She wrote, "You will not believe what just happened to me.

"So I'm in a taxify & the driver keeps taking many many. sexual orientation becomes the topic & i say I'm a lesbian.

"This guy reached out to me & squeezed my nipple. you can't even imagine my shock he said 'lesbians don't react to male touch so I was curious'".

ALSO READ: Driver in court over alleged sexual assault on daughter

In a video also posted by Juicy J, the repentant taxi driver was seen begging her for forgiveness but his appeal fell on deaf ears.

He didn't have to wait very long to get the result of his highly unacceptable behaviour.

 

For him, it was a clear case of "Curiousity killed the cat".

Iniobong has been taken off Taxify's cab hailing platform and now in police custody where he will be cooling off until he is charged to court.

