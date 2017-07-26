Home > Gist >

Pretty lady disgraced after stealing from a supermarket

Face Of A Thief Pretty lady disgraced after stealing from a supermarket

A pretty lady who has been in the habit of posting expensive items on social media was caught stealing from a shop in Lagos.

  • Published:
Tamara, the thieving slay queen play

Tamara, the thieving slay queen

(Old English Supermarket)

Shame Woman disgraced for stealing bag in a supermarket
Moral Decadence Nun caught shoplifting on CCTV
Jungle Justice 2 women stripped naked for stealing 100k in Abuja
Kleptomaniac Millionaire CEO caught shoplifting £200 worth of meat and wine
Disgrace Nigerian woman on holidays in the US caught shoplifting
No Hiding Place Female shoplifter caught hiding provisions in her pants
Show Your Colour Outrage in Zambia as 2 female shoplifters are painted yellow
Shame Female shoplifter disgrace in Zimbabwe
Family Business Husband, wife, caught shoplifting at a supermarket in Kenya
Corporate Thief Well-dressed man caught for stealing baby food in Malawi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Slay Queen identified as Tamara, has been given the disgrace of her life after she was caught stealing cosmetics and other items at a supermarket in Lagos.

The suspect who was caught by eagle eyed security men at a branch of the Old English Supermarket in the metropolis, is said to be one of those ladies who go to social media to post expensive items they either bought or got as presents from their boyfriends.

ALSO READ: "What A Shame!: Lady caught hiding stolen clothes inside private part (Video)"

But her cup was full when she was caught stealing from the shop and during interrogation, she allegedly confessed to being a habitual shoplifter who goes into shops and while pretending to shop, end up stealing items which she later posts on either Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, claiming she bought them.

The shop posted the story of the arrest of the slay queen on its Instagram account:

"Face of a thief! Her name is Tamara; this lady walked into Old English Superstore to shop in our eyes but in her mind, her mission was to steal from us.

ALSO READ: "Jungle Justice: Young lady stripped naked for stealing phone in Warri (Graphic Photo)"

She was caught and so came more revelations. She confessed it wasn't her first time; apparently, stealing our stuff has become a norm for her. They say every day for the thief but one day for the owner. Enjoy what you get..."

See the Instagram post from the official account of the store.

play

 

More

Bad Egg Nigerian lady caught stealing in Malaysian mall
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In Abia Kidnappers killed while negotiating ransombullet
2 Crucify Him Maid narrates how master raped her in wife's presencebullet
3 Killer On The Loose Ghanaian prostitute claims to have killed 100 menbullet

Gist

Nigerian parents in America go hard on their kids
Nigerians Living Abroad Parents are hard on their children too
The scene of the collapsed building
Collapsed Building 5 feared dead, 15 rescued in Lagos
This teen wife killed her husband in Niger State
Forced Marriage 14-yr-old girl kills husband 5 months after wedding
The woman lamented about her experience due to her husband's disappearance.
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Funke should leave vengeance to God