Pretty lady disgraced after stealing from a supermarket

A Slay Queen identified as Tamara, has been given the disgrace of her life after she was caught stealing cosmetics and other items at a supermarket in Lagos.

The suspect who was caught by eagle eyed security men at a branch of the Old English Supermarket in the metropolis, is said to be one of those ladies who go to social media to post expensive items they either bought or got as presents from their boyfriends.

But her cup was full when she was caught stealing from the shop and during interrogation, she allegedly confessed to being a habitual shoplifter who goes into shops and while pretending to shop, end up stealing items which she later posts on either Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, claiming she bought them.

The shop posted the story of the arrest of the slay queen on its Instagram account:

"Face of a thief! Her name is Tamara; this lady walked into Old English Superstore to shop in our eyes but in her mind, her mission was to steal from us.

She was caught and so came more revelations. She confessed it wasn't her first time; apparently, stealing our stuff has become a norm for her. They say every day for the thief but one day for the owner. Enjoy what you get..."

See the Instagram post from the official account of the store.