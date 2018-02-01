news

Millenials may be a bit eager to deny it but the truth is that Nigerians are more spiritually-inclined than many cultures.

In modern times, that spirituality is translated into religion, which is why pastors have more money than regular, hard-working members of society and there’s a church or a mosque on every other street.

Way back, traditional religions provided answers to our most pressing questions and situations. Depending on the tribe or locale, Nigerians had a system of beliefs based on using the physical or natural to affect the supernatural.

The pastors of the times were the dibia or native priest. Instead of prayers and fasting, they would prescribe fetish practices to solve problems and remedy scenarios .

As Africa Magic Yoruba may have shown you, some of the practices were downright nasty and desperate, and depending on what you want to believe, the aftermath could be disastrous.

Here are 5 such practices that have made it with us into the present.

(1) Love Potions:

Before Bollywood and Mexican Tele-Novellas, the idea of love and intimate relationships had been romanticised in our culture, mostly because they could blossom into different things.

Like the saying goes, it takes two to tango, but sometimes, one person just wants to sit down and plug the music in their ears.

This is where love potions come in. If you’ve seen a Nollywood movie or two, you know how this works. The interested party goes to a priest who gives him/her a fetish, talisman or substance to make the other person fall in love with her.

Sometimes, she needs to make vegetable soup and pour the potion inside of it. Other times, all it takes is for the unlucky object of her affection to see her with the talisman applied on her face and he is hitched forever.

Love potions used to be the cause of many marital disputes in the past, and even now, there are many who claim that they are still used by persons who want another to fall in love with them in the hope that they will get some sort of financial security or just pride.

The problem is that, at least in the depictions we’ve seen, the kind of love that love potions bring is extreme.

(2) Magun:

“Magun” loosely translates into “don’t mate” or “do not climb”. That alone should give you an idea if what it does. The fetish has been used for years to discourage women from being promiscuous in relationships and nab spouses who have extra-marital affairs.

Parents would take their daughters to native priests who would ‘install’ the fetish in their daughters to prevent them from having sex before marriage.

Husbands would also do it to prevent their wives from having intercourse outside their marriage.

When one has sex with a woman who has magun, the results can be hilarious and deathly.

Sometimes, the philanderer supposedly begins to crave water, when he finds it, he drinks until his body can take no more. It is also said that the magun makes some men take to their heels until they’re exhausted and pass out.

There is another variant where the sexual organs of the woman and her lover are wedged together until they find someone, usually a priest, who has the antidote.

Recently, there have been reports of incidents where lovers are wedged together, supposedly because of magun.

3) Money Rituals:

The pursuit of wealth is a natural instinct that everyone, at some stage or the other, begins to come to terms with. Most times, wealth comes from hard work or just sheer luck. But for one who is impatient and too anxious about their chances, the easy way to wealth often involves traditional practices.

There are many tales of persons who suddenly stumble on wealth through means that you can only call diabolical.

The biggest evidence you will get that money rituals exist is from Nollywood, but in reality, many would swear that they have seen or know of someone who makes money through blood rituals.

There are many ways by which money rituals are said to work; in some cases, it takes joining a cult and taking a blood oath.

That oath means the member is sworn to secrecy and whatever they need to do to make money must be done.

Sometimes, the ritual in the term “money ritual” becomes all too real. Many young men and women have been caught with human body parts and other substances ostensibly to be used for rituals.

In the South-West, it is believed that people naturally have their own fortunes. But if you are not careful, someone with sinister motives can use your fortunes for their purposes by giving you fetishes in food or doing something as basic as rubbing your head.

There may be few vivid cases to show that this is real but who can argue when so many people have confessed to gaining their wealth through rituals in the past.