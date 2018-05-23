These 7 Instagram accounts will change how you see Nigeria

news

Ask a random person about Nigeria and what they will most likely tell you, once they get past bad government and poor infrastructure, will emphasise the bright colours of our traditional attire, our constant hustle and bustle, the tenacity that is infamous around the world, and our food, among more.

Admittedly, not many have the opportunity to enjoy these elements of what it means to be Nigerian or live in Nigeria.

In an age where news of Nigerians crossing the Canadian borde r sells faster than a video diary of a Nigerian owanbe, it is important to tell our stories and create a very balanced view of Africa's most populous country.

Social media and platforms like Instagram have come to save the day. Nowadays, a beautiful story is just a camera snap away. If you're interested in feasting on the best of Nigeria, here are a few Instagram accounts that will change your perspective of the country.

1. @Enefa_A

Enefa's bio describes him as a Port Harcourt based travel and documentary photographer.

Council of Chiefs, Buguma A post shared by Enefaa (@enefa_a) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

With less than 2000 followers, his handle is an undiscovered gem which is wild considering his photos are some of the most vivid representations of life in Nigeria that you will find.

His photos depict Port Harcourt in its serene yet vigorous beauty.

2. Amarach Elekwe (@Travel With A Pen)

Travel With a Pen is an account run by Amarachi Ekekwe, a writer and travel blogger.

Using the account, she shares photos from her travels across the breadth of Nigeria with short captions that provide context to her stories.

Her photos stand out for capturing many perspectives to her travels, from people to food and architecture.

While Amarachi's travels often take her outside the country's borders, the Nigerian connection usually remains.

3. Naija Nomads (@NaijaNomads)

No Instagram account quite capture the roving and nomadic spirit of Nigerians quite like Naija Nomads.

The account documents the travels of Nigerians across the world, from the Sahara to the rainforests of Bali in Indonesia.

As the account's bio reads, it's ‪"Unveiling the reach of your green passport". Not many more accurate descriptions have been given.

4. Kraks TV (@KraksTV):

Nigerians love to laugh and make people laugh, and no account better captures the lengths to which we will go to turn everything into a comedy skit like KraksTV.

The account maintains a steady train of memes, screenshots, social media interactions and videos aggregated from Nigeria's many Instagram comedians and other users.

With a following of 1.5 million users, it's clear that this showcase of Nigerian humour gets it right.

5. Fuad Lawal (@FuadXIV):

Ever wondered what it's like to be a regular young Nigerian man in his 20s, navigating your way through love, career, family and life with an eye for photos, a knack for storytelling and a distaste of gravity?

Fuad Lawal captures these on his Instagram account.

The writer and content strategist shares stories of life in Lagos as well as accounts of his travels around the country, followed with article-long captions that range from dampening to downright inspiring, always with a healthy dose of humour.

6. Lagos Views (@LagosViews):

Reporting from the heart of Nigeria's centre of excellence, this account tells the story of Lagos in dense, landscape photos.

From the coast where fishermen cast net into the Atlantic, to the inner city where art and life are almost unwittingly one and the same, the account captures views of Lagos.

Lagos Views will make the average Lagosian proud of his city and outsiders jealous.

7. Historical Nigeria (@HistoricalNigeria)

What is the present without the past? Nigeria's present woes have threatened to undermine its bright, eventful history.

Historical Nigeria plugs that gap by exhibiting moments, places and people from Nigeria's long, fabled history.

The account shares never-before-seen photos and videos that provide context for where and what Nigeria is today.