Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Simi spreads body positivity after her BBNaija performance.

Prop of the Week Simi spreads body positivity after her Big Brother Naija performance

Simi shows you can't shame a person who's comfortable in their own skin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Simisola Ogunleye play Simi spreads body positivity after her Big Brother Naija performance (X3m Music)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Our prop of the week goes to none other than the delectable songbird Simisola for encouraging her fans to be confident in their bodies after her performance before Saturday's Big Brother Naija eviction show.

When Simi went to perform a number of her biggest songs (and show off her mean shaku-shaku), she was expecting that fans would notice her street credibility and her shoes.

Instead, the attention focused on her stomach bulge which was somewhat prominent in her fit-up for the night.

 

The performance had barely begun when fans, particularly on Twitter, started making comments and asking very funny (and somewhat inane) questions about her bulge.

S for Selective Savagery

Simi has never been one to enjoy the people's love when it comes to her personal style, beauty and fashion choices. So understandably, most users believed this could only end in one way.

But then Simi flipped the script by making light of the faux pas and taking all the veiled dragging like a sport.

When one follower asked if she was pregnant and why she was fat in her tummy region, Simi responded with the obvious, "I'm fat in my tummy region".

Apart from recording an important W against the haters, Simi sent an important message of body positivity that will resonate loudly in a society where unrealistic beauty standards are enforced like criminal laws.

ALSO READ: Judging a man by his salary shows a lack of ambition

It's even better that it comes from someone who has become a punching bag for enforcers of this standard.

 

So, show off your rolls, Simi. We're definitely not judging over here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Throwback Thursday Onitsha will never forget the infamous Derico Nwamamabullet
2 Issa Thot Nigeria’s Instagram Queens are now selling premium live pornbullet
3 Drug Abuse You should ask questions if you find your friends with...bullet

Related Articles

International Women's Day 2018 #Africa100: Celebrating 100 exceptional African women
Photo Of The Day Simi puts the S in sexy
Video Simi - 'One kain'
Simi Singer is chief bridesmaid at mother's wedding
Photo Of The Day Simi glams up in sexy photo
Pulse List 2017 10 Hottest Nigerian Musicians Of 2017
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian music producers of 2017
Simi Singer's smashing "Simisola" is the best album of 2017
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian albums of 2017
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest celebrities of the year

Pop Culture

Guy Code Why real men never betray their barbers
2019 Elections Young Nigerians are trying to determine how to #RescueNigeria
Shugaban kasa yayin da ya kai ziyara jihar Yobe
Flop of the Week President Buhari betrayed Dapchi's girls for a red carpet
Maganin Mura
Drug Abuse Someone tried to sneak a trailer load of codeine into Katsina