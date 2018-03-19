Simi spreads body positivity after her BBNaija performance.

news

Our prop of the week goes to none other than the delectable songbird Simisola for encouraging her fans to be confident in their bodies after her performance before Saturday's Big Brother Naija eviction show.

When Simi went to perform a number of her biggest songs (and show off her mean shaku-shaku), she was expecting that fans would notice her street credibility and her shoes.

Instead, the attention focused on her stomach bulge which was somewhat prominent in her fit-up for the night.

The performance had barely begun when fans, particularly on Twitter, started making comments and asking very funny (and somewhat inane) questions about her bulge.

S for Selective Savagery

Simi has never been one to enjoy the people's love when it comes to her personal style, beauty and fashion choices. So understandably, most users believed this could only end in one way.

But then Simi flipped the script by making light of the faux pas and taking all the veiled dragging like a sport.

When one follower asked if she was pregnant and why she was fat in her tummy region, Simi responded with the obvious, "I'm fat in my tummy region".

Apart from recording an important W against the haters, Simi sent an important message of body positivity that will resonate loudly in a society where unrealistic beauty standards are enforced like criminal laws.

ALSO READ: Judging a man by his salary shows a lack of ambition

It's even better that it comes from someone who has become a punching bag for enforcers of this standard.

So, show off your rolls, Simi. We're definitely not judging over here.