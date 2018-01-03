Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Nigeria's rich are bringing Instagram models into the country for sex

Instagram Models It seems Nigeria's billionaires are now bringing foreign sex workers into the country

MediaTakeOut reports that Instagram thots have abandoned Dubai to get into the pockets of wealthy Nigerian businessmen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Thousands of dollars exchange hands when these sex workers enter the country. (Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Our country has added another feather to its cap.

MediaTakeOut reports that Nigeria is now the favourite destination for Instagram thots hoping to discreetly make money through various sexual acts.

2017 was filled with all kinds of strange news. One of the most shocking of them was the story of how popular Instagram models were going to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Their targets were wealthy Arabian businessmen who were willing to pay substantial amounts to satisfy their sexual fetishes.

One of 2017's trending stories on Twitter involved instances of commercial sex workers who travelled to Dubai to Dubai at the request of men with various fetishes and in some cases, sexually-transmitted diseases.

Well, 2017 has passed and with the new year, it’s a new system. According to MediaTakeOut, these Instagram personalities, which the publication refers to as thots, have a new hustle and it’s in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: From Allen Avenue to Sbapchat; The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Worker

Wait, why did they leave Dubai?

As an unnamed Instagram madame told MTO, some of the girls still visit Dubai. However, the city has become a hotbed for high-level commercial sex work and as a matter of necessity, they have had to move to other cities.

A laser show lights up Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, to mark New Year celebrations in Dubai play Lights shine on the Burj Al-Khalifa in Dubai on New Year's day. The city's wealth attracts personalities from all parts of the world. (AFP)

The new lick is in NIGERIA. There are a bunch of EXTREMELY wealthy (billionaires) there, and a lot of rich men that are comfortable tricking of tens of thousands on sex”, she is reported to have said.

The only thing is that these Nigerian [rich] men have a fetish. They like their (rears) eaten. Almost every man that contacts me says that the girls have to be ready to (practice analingus).

Anilingus is the oral and anal sex act in which a person stimulates the anus of another by using the mouth, including lips, tongue, or teeth.

Kenyan vixen Vera Sidika play Kenyan vixen, Vera Sidika often comes to Nigeria on the request of wealthy Nigerian socialites and musicians. (Instagram)

While MediaTakeOut may not be the most veritable news outlet in the world, there has been a visible trend of hyper-sexualised personalities entering Nigeria in the past few months.

Recently, models from certain East African countries and a host of notable American models have flocked to Nigeria for “entertainment”.

ALSO READ: Five notorious Lagos streets you should know about

Some of these have been sighted at the homes of very prominent Nigerians and in the most elite clubs and hangouts.

A lot of money is exchanging hands

Obviously, if this story checks out, bringing these women to Nigerian must cost a fairly substantial amount of money.

It’s All expenses paid, $2,500 a day (with a three-day minimum)”, the madame told MediaTakeOut.

Huddah Monroe play Huddah Monroe has built a big reputation of a highly sexualised image (Instagram)

 

It is popular knowledge that expensive commercial sex workers cater to many of Nigeria’s wealthy and powerful.

At night in the most vibrant cities, harems exchange their services for figures as high as 300,000 Naira per night.

Dubai also has a delicate relationship with Nigerians, mostly due to sex workers.

Escape Nightclub in Lagos play While commercial sex workers dot the streets of popular cities, you will find the high-end variety hunting for patrons or on the shoulders of wealthy socialites in places like Escape Nightclub. (Naijatreks)

In the recent past, the UAE placed restrictions on the entry of Nigerians below the age of 30. One of the reasons noted was the heavy influx of Nigerian sex workers into the city of Dubai in search of work.

Last year, Pulse documented the economics of sex in the city of Lagos. The story highlighted the gulf in class between how the wage earners and the wealthy satisfy their desires with the services of commercial sex workers.

With that in mind, this is not a new trend by any means. Its resurgence on this level, especially with social media as a factor, is worth observing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Let's say the truth, 2018 is...bullet
2 2018 Prophecies Are Nigerian pastors telling us things that have...bullet
3 Welcome to 2018 Nigeria entered the new year with prayer, booze and...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger Nigeria’s under aged kids getting taught to smoke in school
Single Nigerian Women The unfair burden society places on them
What A Man Can Do... Notorious female pickpocket disgraced in Abia
Bird Of A feather Two commercial sex workers stab customer to death
Lifestyle Unsafe oral sex is causing a rise in cases of untreatable gonorrhoea, according to the World Health Organization
Konji Na Bastard Drunk couple caught having sex at a funeral service
Prostitution Should this profession be legal in Nigeria?
Allen Avenue Night time on this street is sex, suya and strip clubs
Pulse Movie Review Walt Banger's "Catch.er" offers captivating mystery
Pulse List Five notorious Lagos streets you should know about

Pop Culture

A list of resolutions we make every year
Pulse List 7 New Year's resolution we never keep
Baraka and Mwiulu in New York
In Tanzania Albino children hunted for their body parts get a new new shot at life
Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale
Wole Soyinka This man is one of the coolest Nigerians ever, so put some respect on his name
5 types of people we do not want to see on Twitter in 2018
Pulse List 5 types of people we don't want to see on Twitter in 2018