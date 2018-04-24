news

Cool FM On-Air Personality and one of Nigeria's most infamous Instagram commentators, Freeze has reacted to Chimamanda Adichie's question to Hillary Clinton about her gender politics and the controversy that followed.

At a PEN World Voices Festival lecture at the Cooper Union in Manhattan, New York on the night of Sunday, April 22, 2018, the celebrated author asked Hillary Clinton why the former American presidential hopeful had described herself as "Wife" in her bio on the social networking site, Twitter.

Sitting across from the former presidential candidate, the renowned feminist asked, "In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is ‘Wife.’ And then I think it’s ‘Mom,’ and then it’s ‘Grandmother,’” Adichie said.

Taking things too far?

The reactions have come in heavy and fast. In a post shared on his Instagram account (@daddyfreeze), the OAP has joined the fold with some heavy remarks, claiming he used to be a huge fan until he 'read' the interview.

"Let me set the record straight, I am not a fan of Hillary Clinton, so I'm not jumping in as her guardian angel. As a matter of fact, I completely disagree with most of the decisions she took while in office"

"Besides this, however, woman to woman, what Hillary has achieved, in my opinion, you never can. 'no be beans', so you suggesting how she should be addressed is what we Yorubas call 'Iwosi'", the post reads.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda Adichie will speak to graduating Harvard students in May

The OAP drew comparisons between Hillary Clinton's Twitter bio and former US President, Barack Obama's, which describes him as "Dad, husband, President, citizen" as proof that Chimamanda is simply making mountains out of molehills.

Freeze goes on to ask, rhetorically, if the author's utterances could "be stemming from inadequacies she needs to attend to?"; he goes on to advise her to "consider investigating this".

Feminsim's extremes and what purpose it serves

"Now, let me warn you, there are no dividing forces greater than colour, race, gender and tribe. These factors continue to ensure humanity remains segregated. This table you are shaking has vast consequences even you didn't bargain for", the post continues.

Daddy Freeze then closes by offering some learnings from his budding career as an Instagram preacher, admonishing Adichie to kindly focus on her message, while implying that she may also be using her position as a marketing gimmick.

The tone of the reactions to Chimamanda's interview with Hillary Clinton has, for the most part, been negative, particularly from those who believe she is doing too much.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda says she became a feminist because she grew up in Nigeria

Nigerians on social media have berated her for preaching man hate. On the other side of the fence, there are those who believe these questions are necessary to help us find a middle ground, especially when there is something to learn from a woman who is seen as one of the most powerful and influential in a lifetime.

For Chimamanda, these reactions won't be a complete surprise. In a society that is typically patriarchal, the writer must understand that she has become the face of a movement that many have tagged distasteful and unnecessary.