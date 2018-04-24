Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Daddy Freeze reacts to Chimamanda's interview with Hillary Clinton

Chimamanda Adichie Daddy Freeze thinks author can never achieve as much as Hillary Clinton

Daddy Freeze is one of many Nigerians who think Adichie is taking feminism too far.

play Chimamanda Adichie has been described as one of the icons of the feminist movement. (AFP)
Cool FM On-Air Personality and one of Nigeria's most infamous Instagram commentators, Freeze has reacted to Chimamanda Adichie's question to Hillary Clinton about her gender politics and the controversy that followed.

At a PEN World Voices Festival lecture at the Cooper Union in Manhattan, New York on the night of Sunday, April 22, 2018, the celebrated author asked Hillary Clinton why the former American presidential hopeful had described herself as "Wife" in her bio on the social networking site, Twitter.

Sitting across from the former presidential candidate, the renowned feminist asked, "In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is ‘Wife.’ And then I think it’s ‘Mom,’ and then it’s ‘Grandmother,’” Adichie said.

Taking things too far?

The reactions have come in heavy and fast. In a post shared on his Instagram account (@daddyfreeze), the OAP has joined the fold with some heavy remarks, claiming he used to be a huge fan until he 'read' the interview.

Dear Chimamanda, I used to be a huge fan until I read your interview with Hillary Clinton. - Now I#emo#4oCZ##m somewhere in the vesica pisces, torn between the enormous respect I had for the quality of your work and anger for what you are beginning to brandish. - Let me set the record straight, I am not a fan of Hillary Clinton, so I#emo#4oCZ##m not jumping in as her guardian angel. As a matter of fact, I completely disagree with most of the decisions she took while in office. - Besides this however, woman to woman, what Hillary has achieved, in my opinion, you NEVER CAN, #emo#4oCY##no be beans#emo#4oCZ##, so you suggesting how she should be addressed is what we Yorubas call #emo#4oCY##Iwosi#emo#4oCZ##. - Even Obama refers to himself as a dad first, husband second, so what#emo#4oCZ##s your point exactly? Why can#emo#4oCZ##t Hillary be addressed as wife first, if she so chooses? - Could your utterances be stemming from inadequacies you need to attend to? You might consider investigating this. - Now, let me warn you, there are no dividing forces greater than color, race, gender and tribe. These factors continue to ensure humanity remains segregated. This table you are shaking has vast consequences even you didn#emo#4oCZ##t bargain for. - People have been over the last two years, urging me to preach about Jesus being black and I never have, do you know why? Because I DONT CARE ABOUT HIS COLOR, it#emo#4oCZ##s irrelevant, I care about HIS MESSAGE! - In the same vein, I follow you simple because of your message, NOT BECAUSE OF YOUR GENDER OR COLOR OR TRIBE. So kindly keep the focus on the message, which in my opinion is excellent. - Don#emo#4oCZ##t mar it by demarcating yourself into a #emo#4oCY##gender#emo#4oCZ##, unless of course you are employing this as a marketing tool, which, please be warned, has its own repercussions! ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple

A post shared by FRZ (@daddyfreeze) on

 

"Let me set the record straight, I am not a fan of Hillary Clinton, so I'm not jumping in as her guardian angel. As a matter of fact, I completely disagree with most of the decisions she took while in office"

"Besides this, however, woman to woman, what Hillary has achieved, in my opinion, you never can. 'no be beans', so you suggesting how she should be addressed is what we Yorubas call 'Iwosi'", the post reads.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda Adichie will speak to graduating Harvard students in May

The OAP drew comparisons between Hillary Clinton's Twitter bio and former US President, Barack Obama's, which describes him as "Dad, husband, President, citizen" as proof that Chimamanda is simply making mountains out of molehills.

Freeze goes on to ask, rhetorically, if the author's utterances could "be stemming from inadequacies she needs to attend to?"; he goes on to advise her to "consider investigating this".

Feminsim's extremes and what purpose it serves

"Now, let me warn you, there are no dividing forces greater than colour, race, gender and tribe. These factors continue to ensure humanity remains segregated. This table you are shaking has vast consequences even you didn't bargain for", the post continues.

Daddy Freeze then closes by offering some learnings from his budding career as an Instagram preacher, admonishing Adichie to kindly focus on her message, while implying that she may also be using her position as a marketing gimmick.

 

The tone of the reactions to Chimamanda's interview with Hillary Clinton has, for the most part, been negative, particularly from those who believe she is doing too much.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda says she became a feminist because she grew up in Nigeria

Nigerians on social media have berated her for preaching man hate. On the other side of the fence, there are those who believe these questions are necessary to help us find a middle ground, especially when there is something to learn from a woman who is seen as one of the most powerful and influential in a lifetime.

For Chimamanda, these reactions won't be a complete surprise. In a society that is typically patriarchal, the writer must understand that she has become the face of a movement that many have tagged distasteful and unnecessary.

