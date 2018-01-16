Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Abuja is becoming a busy territory for codeine users

Drug Abuse Abuja is becoming a busy territory for codeine users

Drug use is moving on a fast pace in major cities across Nigeria. In Abuja, you will find codeine bottles littered on the street.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bottles of codeine litter the floor in Abuja. play

Bottles of codeine litter the floor in Abuja.

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abuja has been getting a unique attention for its high drug use as seen in a tweet by a Twitter user, Isa OZO Musty, who brought the focus to the large amount of exhausted codeine bottles he found on a street in Gwarimpa.

This made him question if the government and its anti-narcotics agency are excelling in their battle to eliminate substance abuse in Nigeria. The commenter who walked a huge distance confirmed that he counted 100 used containers of codeine while taking a stroll.

 

Musty's tweet bears a similar reflection to a post shared on Twitter by social media expert, Kolo Kadiri, who lamented in a tweet about the rate of drug use in Nigeria while giving details relating to a drug raid that saw the Nigerian authorities seize billion worth of Tramadol at the Apapa port in Lagos.

 

He expressed concern about how the menace could adversely affect the youths who are the chief patrons of drugs in Nigeria.

The deaths that has accompanied the activities of investors in the drug business has done little to discourage them from engaging in it. The patronizers have their tentacles spread as far as the United States of America ,the continent of Europe as well as Asian countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia in the hope to make money from the market.

Mustafa Azmir and Jude Nnamdi Achonye are some of the Nigerians who have faced capital punishment for drug trafficking. play

Mustafa Azmir and Jude Nnamdi Achonye are some of the Nigerians who have faced capital punishment for drug trafficking.

(Press)

 

ALSO READ: Nigerian shot dead by police in Malaysia

Nigerians have consistently taken to drug trafficking, a dirty business which has fetched some the capital punishment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Sex Doll Nigerians go crazy over 'Shakira'bullet
2 Olusegun Obasanjo Ex president calls for decriminalization of marijuanabullet
3 Tramadol This opioid painkiller is at the heart of Nigeria's drug...bullet

Related Articles

Shameless Bunch Lady drugs 17-yr-old sister, gets boyfriend to rape her
Birds Of A Feather Pastor, assistant, jailed for drugging, raping female church members
Wrong Hustle Mother of 4 bags 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Stephanie should run from her drug peddler husband
Enemy Within How chef drugged ex-Minister Idika Kalu, robs him of N10M
Xenophobia Why South Africans should be forever grateful to Nigerians
Stubborn Flies 2 Nigerian students sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Malaysia [Video]
In Lagos Motorcyclist tells court he is guilty of drug trafficking

Pop Culture

Wizkid
Wizkid Starboy thinks sex dolls are too expensive
The sex doll Sabrina has incited outrage on social media
Sex Dolls Why Nigerian women hate these robots and men are talking about them
An H&M store in Johannesburg
In South Africa Youths vandalize H&M shop over controversial advert
World War 2 Learn about the 45,000 Nigerians who fought against the Japanese