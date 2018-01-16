Abuja is becoming a busy territory for codeine users

news

Abuja has been getting a unique attention for its high drug use as seen in a tweet by a Twitter user, Isa OZO Musty, who brought the focus to the large amount of exhausted codeine bottles he found on a street in Gwarimpa.

This made him question if the government and its anti-narcotics agency are excelling in their battle to eliminate substance abuse in Nigeria. The commenter who walked a huge distance confirmed that he counted 100 used containers of codeine while taking a stroll.

Musty's tweet bears a similar reflection to a post shared on Twitter by social media expert, Kolo Kadiri, who lamented in a tweet about the rate of drug use in Nigeria while giving details relating to a drug raid that saw the Nigerian authorities seize billion worth of Tramadol at the Apapa port in Lagos.

He expressed concern about how the menace could adversely affect the youths who are the chief patrons of drugs in Nigeria.

The deaths that has accompanied the activities of investors in the drug business has done little to discourage them from engaging in it. The patronizers have their tentacles spread as far as the United States of America ,the continent of Europe as well as Asian countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia in the hope to make money from the market.

