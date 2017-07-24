Police investigate slitting of man’s throat in Enugu

Police in Enugu State have begun investigation into an alleged incident of slitting of a man’s throat by an unknown person in Okwojo Ngwo Community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Amaraizu said the incident took place on July 20.

“The Command has commenced investigation into an alleged incident of murder at Okwojo Ngwo community in Udi Council Area where a man was allegedly murdered by a yet-to-be identified person or persons.

“The police operatives on receiving the information at about 10 a.m. that faithful day promptly rushed to the scene.

“The operatives confirmed the victim to be one Chiebonam Ozoani who lay lifeless with his throat already slashed,’’ he said.

The PPRO said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in a nearby hospital for autopsy to form vital part of the investigation.