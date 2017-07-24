Home > Gist >

Police investigate slitting of man’s throat in Enugu

In Enugu Police investigate slitting of man’s throat

The murder of one Chiebonam Ozoani, whose throat was cut open by unknown persons have gained the attention of the Nigerian Police in Enugu.

  • Published:
Central Police Station in Enugu play

Central Police Station in Enugu

(Daily Trust)

Blame The Devil Taxi driver arrested for killing Ambassador, stealing SUV
Living With The Enemy 'I had sex with my husband before killing him' - Osun housewife
Wicked Soul Man murders pregnant wife after impregnating housemaid
In Jos 28-yr-old man allegedly headbutts friend to death
In The Bag Police arraign 3 men for allegedly strangulating man to death
Deadly Love Man kills landlady-lover during quarrel over new wife
Story For The Gods 'I took to crime after because my father disowned me'- Evans
Reward For Adultery Police arrest lover of married woman who died after sex in Enugu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in Enugu State have begun investigation into an alleged incident of slitting of a man’s throat by an unknown person in Okwojo Ngwo Community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Amaraizu said the incident took place on July 20.

The Command has commenced investigation into an alleged incident of murder at Okwojo Ngwo community in Udi Council Area where a man was allegedly murdered by a yet-to-be identified person or persons.

“The police operatives on receiving the information at about 10 a.m. that faithful day promptly rushed to the scene.

“The operatives confirmed the victim to be one Chiebonam Ozoani who lay lifeless with his throat already slashed,’’ he said.

The PPRO said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in a nearby hospital for autopsy to form vital part of the investigation. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Badoo 2 members of cult group reportedly arrested in Ikorodubullet
2 Crucify Him Maid narrates how master raped her in wife's presencebullet
3 In Abia Kidnappers killed while negotiating ransombullet

Gist

Court gavel.
Kidnapping Driver docked for alleged abduction of his girlfriend’s children
Victor Paul Bassey needs just N870K to undergo an operation
Pulse Cares Family of young man suffering brain cancer begs Gov for help
Peter Obi has suggested the way forward for the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria
Peter Obi Ex-Gov. suggests a way forward for the pharmaceutical industry
Sikiru Odejide has been raping his own daughter for months
Father From Hell Man arrested for serially raping his 13-yr-old daughter