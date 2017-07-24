Police investigate slitting of man’s throat in Enugu

The murder of one Chiebonam Ozoani, whose throat was cut open by unknown persons have gained the attention of the Nigerian Police in Enugu.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
Amaraizu said the incident took place on July 20.
“The Command has commenced investigation into an alleged incident of murder at Okwojo Ngwo community in Udi Council Area where a man was allegedly murdered by a yet-to-be identified person or persons.
“The police operatives on receiving the information at about 10 a.m. that faithful day promptly rushed to the scene.
“The operatives confirmed the victim to be one Chiebonam Ozoani who lay lifeless with his throat already slashed,’’ he said.
The PPRO said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in a nearby hospital for autopsy to form vital part of the investigation.