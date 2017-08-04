Home > Gist >

'Nigeria needs serious prayers to survive'

Peter Obi 'Nigeria needs serious prayers to survive' - Ex-Gov

The former Governor of Anambra State has called on Nigerians to continue praying for the country to come out of the problems facing it.

  • Published:
Peter Obi has suggested the way forward for the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria play

Peter Obi has suggested the way forward for the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria

(News Express)

Willie Obiano Governor to unveil new book on Anambra light bearers
Peter Obi ‘I’ve worn only one watch for 17 years,’ Ex-Governor says
Peter Obi Ex-gov says governors rejected Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi's pleas to save
Nnamdi Kanu Peter Obi praises Buhari for releasing IPOB leader
Peter Obi ‘It’s sad that we don’t know who owns $50M Ikoyi cash,’ Ex-governor says
Adeosun Nigeria is 50 per cent driven by SMEs
Peter Obi Did ex Governor lie about his wrist watch?
Peter Obi Former Governor still a member of APGA - Victor Oye
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has called on Nigerians not to relent in praying for the country to come out of the myriads of problems facing the nation.

Obi believes that Nigeria needs serious prayers from all quarters to survive the crippling recession as well as withstand the impending collapse starring her dangerously in the face.

Obi made the passionate appeal while speaking during the 9th Diocesan Women Conference of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Unubi, Anambra, recently.

ALSO READ: "Peter Obi: Friends celebrate former Anambra Gov as he clocks 56"

Addressing the crowd of Christian mothers, a concerned Obi said:

“Our dear country is the only country in the world that has as many as 11 million children out of school. Between 70% and 80% of this scary figure do not have jobs.

So why can’t there be agitations all over the place? Be it Biafra, Arewa, Niger Delta, it’s just because of one thing, the accumulated leadership failure all through the years since independence.

But it’s not just the situation we find ourselves today that is the headache. The real scary problem is that it will even get worse as we move into the future. When all these people without jobs get to retirement age and there’s nothing to fall back on, then the real danger comes in the open.”

Obi who recalled that he approved N80 million for the construction of the Diocesan Hospital and School of Nursing in the spirit of the partnership between the State government and the Church, regretted not completing the project before he left office.

He said his government had the money to have completed the project like some others before he handed over, but that he was planning for a smooth continuity and had to set aside money for many projects so that his successor would have something to start running with immediately he assumed office.

ALSO READ: "Peter Obi: 'The agitation for Biafra is a result of leadership failure' - Ex Gov"

In his response, Bishop Ephraim Ikeakor of the Anglican Diocese of Amichi, thanked the former Governor for his continued interest in the progress of the state, while calling for his continued assistance towards the completion of the Diocese’s Hospital and School of Nursing.

More

Peter Obi Ex-Gov suggests a way forward for the pharmaceutical industry
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Fela Anikulapo-Kuti 20 years after, death can't still touch himbullet
2 End Times Transgender man gives birth to baby boy in US [Photos]bullet
3 Red Alert MMM stages comeback, lure Nigerians with weekly promosbullet

Gist

Nigerians have come after Salihu Ajanaku for making derogatory comments on the Igbos
Hate Speech Nigerians come after Police officer for insulting Igbos
This confused girl needs advice
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Jennifer should report her cheating aunt
A crying woman
Morning Teaser 'How do I get out of this abusive marriage?'
The sex crazy Pastor Timothy Wanyoike with his sister-in-law in the background
Shameful Pastor caught having sex with pregnant sister-in-law [Video]