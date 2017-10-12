'Your Pastor does not need your tithes if...'

Ifedayo Olarinde, the controversial Cool FM On-Air Personality popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is not relenting in his campaign against giving of tithes and offerings by Christians and has come up with indices that indicate that people should desist henceforth.

Daddy Freeze who has turned his Instagram page to his campaign tool, went there again to list signs that show a church or Pastor does not need people's tithes and seeds.

ALSO READ: "Daddy Freeze: 'Jacob that paid tithes still ended up as a slave in Egypt' - OAP"

Captioning the post Signs That Your Pastor Has Too Much And Doesn't Need Your Offering, Daddy Freeze, the leader of the Free The Sheeple Movement wrote:

"Are you aware that the wise men in the land advised Moses that the people should stop bringing offering as soon as they had enough, and Moses issued a commandment to this effect?

At what point do our pastors start practicing what Moses practiced when it comes to offering since it doesn't seem to me that they are practicing what the disciples did with the offering in Acts 4:32-35, where no one owned anything and everyone shared the offering equally, both the disciples and the believers?

Here are signs that your pastor has too much and has received enough offering, so you should stop giving him any money whatsoever!

1. He drives a car of more than N10 million

2. He owns or is building a personal house in Banana Island

3. He wears Gucci/LV up and down and while his wife wears diamonds

4. His kids are in schools abroad while yours are in local schools

5. He owns a private jet

6. He owns a school that is not free for members

Exodus 36: 2-7 says:

2: So Moses summoned Bezalel and Oholiab and all the others who were specially gifted by the LORD and were eager to get to work

3: Moses gave them the materials donated by the people of Israel as sacred offerings for the completion of the sanctuary. But the people continued to bring additional gifts each morning

4: Finally, the craftsmen who were working on the sanctuary left their work

5: They went to Moses and reported, 'The people have given more than enough materials to complete the job the LORD has commanded us to do!'

6: So Moses gave the command, and this message was sent throughout the camp: 'Men and women, don’t prepare any more gifts for the sanctuary. We have enough!' So the people stopped bringing their sacred offerings

7: Their contributions were more than enough to complete the whole project."

ALSO READ: "Daddy Freeze: 'Tithes, offerings do not bring blessings' - OAP"

Daddy Freeze's stance on campaigning against paying tithes and offerings has been pitting him against most Christians who believe he is against men of God and many have been attacking him on the social media but it seems he has a thick skin as he keeps battering on.