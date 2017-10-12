Home > Gist > Metro >

'Your Pastor does not need your tithes if...'

Daddy Freeze 'Your Pastor does not need your tithes if...' - OAP

This controversial media personality has continued battering ahead in his campaign against giving of tithes and offerings.

  • Published:
Daddy Freeze reacts to new weight loss miracle play

Daddy Freeze reacts to new weight loss miracle

(youtube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ifedayo Olarinde, the controversial Cool FM On-Air Personality popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is not relenting in his campaign against giving of tithes and offerings by Christians and has come up with indices that indicate that people should desist henceforth.

Daddy Freeze who has turned his Instagram page to his campaign tool, went there again to list signs that show a church or Pastor does not need people's tithes and seeds.

ALSO READ: "Daddy Freeze: 'Jacob that paid tithes still ended up as a slave in Egypt' - OAP"

Captioning the post Signs That Your Pastor Has Too Much And Doesn't Need Your Offering, Daddy Freeze, the leader of the Free The Sheeple Movement wrote:

"Are you aware that the wise men in the land advised Moses that the people should stop bringing offering as soon as they had enough, and Moses issued a commandment to this effect?

At what point do our pastors start practicing what Moses practiced when it comes to offering since it doesn't seem to me that they are practicing what the disciples did with the offering in Acts 4:32-35, where no one owned anything and everyone shared the offering equally, both the disciples and the believers?

Here are signs that your pastor has too much and has received enough offering, so you should stop giving him any money whatsoever!

1. He drives a car of more than N10 million

2. He owns or is building a personal house in Banana Island

3. He wears Gucci/LV up and down and while his wife wears diamonds

4. His kids are in schools abroad while yours are in local schools

5. He owns a private jet

6. He owns a school that is not free for members

Exodus 36: 2-7 says:

2: So Moses summoned Bezalel and Oholiab and all the others who were specially gifted by the LORD and were eager to get to work

3: Moses gave them the materials donated by the people of Israel as sacred offerings for the completion of the sanctuary. But the people continued to bring additional gifts each morning

4: Finally, the craftsmen who were working on the sanctuary left their work

5: They went to Moses and reported, 'The people have given more than enough materials to complete the job the LORD has commanded us to do!'

6: So Moses gave the command, and this message was sent throughout the camp: 'Men and women, don’t prepare any more gifts for the sanctuary. We have enough!' So the people stopped bringing their sacred offerings

7: Their contributions were more than enough to complete the whole project."

ALSO READ: "Daddy Freeze: 'Tithes, offerings do not bring blessings' - OAP"

Daddy Freeze's stance on campaigning against paying tithes and offerings has been pitting him against most Christians who believe he is against men of God and many have been attacking him on the social media but it seems he has a thick skin as he keeps battering on.

More

Daddy Freeze 'Jesus is waiting for Africans to get sense before coming' - OAP
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Loading Watch how Indian men tied up Nigerian to post,...bullet
2 Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday...bullet
3 Wonder Working God Warri Prophet performs 'manhood erection' miracle...bullet

Related Articles

Daddy Freeze This OAP is really savage with his reply to Bobrisky
Daddy Freeze 'No man of God in Nigeria deserves your tithes' - OAP
Tithe Is this a donation or tax?
Pulse List 10 shocking things Daddy Freeze says about religion
Daddy Freeze OAP secures bail, pays rent for widow jailed by landlady
Daddy Freeze OAP says Nigeria needs less church, more factories
Opinion Poll Are Nigerians guilty of relying too much on religion?
The More You See... Pastor invokes 'weight reducing spirits' to deliver obese woman [Video]

Metro

Participants at a 4 Inch Heels competition
Innovation 4 Inches Heel Race competition debuts in Lagos
This young man is seriously confused and needs advice (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Edmund should tell Bash about Debbie's past
Morning Teaser 'Help: My father has snatched my fiancee'
The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects
Impossible Nurse sells 5-yr-old boy to couple for N15,000 in Kano