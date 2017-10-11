'Jacob that paid tithes still ended up as a slave in Egypt'

Controversial Cool FM presenter and media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is not relenting on his campaign against the collection of tithes and other seeds by Nigerian pastors.

The On-Air Personality and leader of the Free The Sheeple Movement, has been consistent in his crusade against men of God whom he claims are only fleecing their members while they and their families live fat, fly private jets and drive expensive cars.

And this time, he says he will give anyone who uses the fact that the Biblical Jacob paid his tithes, a slap to put some sense into the person, wondering why it was that with all the tithes Jacob and his children paid, they still ended up as slaves in Egypt which was regarded as a pagan land.

In his now Tweetgram message, Daddy Freeze wrote:

"If anyone uses the fact that Jacob paid tithe to justify the importance of tithing, I will give that person a spiritual slap.

This same Jacob was alive while God was showing himself in a dream to pagan Pharoah, this same tithe paying Jacob went to beg for food in pagan Egypt and ended up relocating to Egypt.

His children became slaves there, looking for Moses to come and rescue them."

Writing further, Daddy Freeze said:

"Instead of paying tithes to a spiritual thief, use the money to visit China and find out how real wealth is created!

While you dingbats are paying tithes in ignorance, God is showing pagans what his next move is. He did it with Pharaoh in Egypt and is doing it again today in China. Did we not beg them for a loan last year?"

Quoting profusely from the Bible to support his assertions, Daddy Freeze continued:

"Also, if you read carefully, Jacob made a vow to tithe, he did not pay tithe monthly!

Genesis 28: 20-22 clearly states:

"Then Jacob made a vow, saying, 'If God will be with me and will watch over me on this journey I am taking and will give me food to eat and clothes to wear so that I return safely to my father’s household, then the Lord will be my God.

And this stone that I have set up as a pillar will be God’s house, and of all that you give me I will give you a tenth.”

Genesis 41: 25:

"And Joseph said unto Pharaoh, the dream of Pharaoh is one: God hath shewed Pharaoh what he is about to do."

Genesis 42: 1-2:

"Now when Jacob saw that there was corn in Egypt, Jacob said unto his sons, Why do ye look one upon another?

And he said, Behold, I have heard that there is corn in Egypt: get you down thither, and buy for us from thence; that we may live, and not die."

Despite the fact that many people have been condemning the controversial OAP on his constant attack on men of God and his criticism of the principle of tithing and offerings, Daddy Freeze has not relented as he feels that most Nigerian Pastors only prey on the people for their own gains while leaving the people poor.