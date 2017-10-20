Home > Gist > Metro >

'You are creating business centers, not churches'

The constitutional lawyer and human rights activist is not happy with the man of God on his plans to establish more branches.

Fiery lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has joined the likes of Cardinal Anthony Okogie is attacking Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG], following his declaration that he is on a mission to create more churches.

Falana who is the father of popular musician, Falz, took a swipe at Pastor Adeboye's intentions by saying he is creating business centers rather than churches because the branches will be engaging in the task of contributing more money for the church.

Speaking at a conference organized to mark the 20th year anniversary of the death of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the famed creator of Afro Beat genre of music, Falana said that Pastor Adeboye should rather concentrate on winning souls for Christ instead of his dreams of planting churches in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and the world over.

Pastor Adboye had announced some time ago that one of their mission of the RCCG, along with making heaven and taking as many people with him, was to plant more churches and having a member of the RCCG in every family of all nations.

He had posted on the website of the church:

“To accomplish that, we will plant churches within five minutes walking distance in every city and town of developing countries and within five minutes driving distance in every city and town of developed countries.”

Cardinal Okogie had been one of the first prominent Nigerians to disagree with Pastor Adeboye on the vision, by saying:

“Seeing many churches, left right and center without them making an impact is my biggest regret.

I disagree with the concept of building many branches by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Churches don’t make a person holy.

There are many churches in Lagos and that’s the cause of traffic. The other day, Mathew Ashimolowo made some outrageous demands on tithing and offerings."

It seems Falana has joined the fray by criticizing Pastor Adeboye.

Watch the video here:

